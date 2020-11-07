Jason Chaffetz: A President Biden could deliver these 7 big surprises

If — and it’s still a big if — former Vice President Joe Biden actually wins the race for the White House, there could potentially be some major surprises and unintended consequences. Here are my predictions for seven big surprises:

1 — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will take a bow and depart Congress.

No doubt Pelosi is a glutton for the raw, hand-to-hand politics in the House of Representatives, but at this point she has nothing more to prove or achieve.

Pelosi will be 81 in March. She has been speaker of the House twice. She has raised more money than any person in the history of Congress — House or Senate.

Now seems an ideal time for Pelosi to depart, as House Democrats are deeply divided between those on the left, the far left, and the radical socialist fringe.

While Democrats will remain in the House majority as the result of the election concluding this week, they lost seats. That has left many Democratic members unhappy and pointing figures at each other to explain their losses.

Every House Republican up for reelection won, putting Republicans in a strong position to challenge Democrats for majority control of the chamber in the 2022 elections.

2 — Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. could succeed Pelosi as House speaker.

If Pelosi does exit Congress, it will send House Democrats scrambling to elect a successor. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., may be their choice.

The 50-year old New Yorker would be the first Black speaker of the House. He would placate the far left and come with the unanimous backing of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Jeffries would also be a vibrant new voice for the next generation of Democrats itching to move past the tired, underperforming existing House leadership.

3 — Biden’s son Hunter will likely be investigated.

Interestingly, a deep dive into Hunter Biden’s highly questionable business dealings and apparent selling of access to his powerful father may suddenly get the attention of the liberal media and those with a truly socialist agenda.

If Joe Biden becomes president, he will enjoy a bit of a honeymoon. Team Biden may want to use the honeymoon period to take hits early on the story about the scandal involving the newly elected president’s son.

We can expect the Trump administration to appoint a special counsel to investigate how Hunter Biden raked in enormous sums of money for work he was completely unqualified to perform — simply because he was the vice president’s son.

Consider the investigation a parting gift from President Trump — and one that is more than warranted.

Once in place, the investigation of Hunter Biden will be nearly impossible for Joe Biden to stop. And the new president may find that an honest investigation eventually implicates him in misconduct by his son.

Make no mistake — there is plenty to investigate.

4 – Far-left Democrats may turn against Biden to attempt to make Kamala Harris president.

Biden turns 78 on Nov. 20, which would make him the oldest person to ever be inaugurated as president (Ronald Reagan turned 78 a few days after his second term ended). This has led many people to speculate that if Biden becomes president he will serve no longer than one four-year term.

Far-left Democrats are much more enthusiastic about the policies of Sen. Kamala Harris of California, who would become vice president if Biden replaces President Trump. We can expect them to put pressure on Biden to bow out of the White House after one term so Harris can run to succeed him and implement revolutionary changes that put our nation on the road to socialism.

In order to keep Biden from seeking a second term, radical Democrats could join with Republicans to press for a serious investigation of Hunter Biden that would increase chances of Joe Biden not seeking a second term.

5 — Georgia on my mind.

There will be two runoff elections in Georgia for U.S. Senate seats Jan. 5. That’s because Georgia requires a candidate to get over 50% of the vote to be elected. More than two candidates ran in both races, preventing any candidate from hitting the 50% threshold.

That means Georgia could see roughly $1 billion spent on races that determine whether Democrats or Republicans get majority control of the Senate.

The Georgia races will be chaotic, with untold numbers of new voters, lawsuits and shenanigans like we have never seen.

6 — A Republican in the Biden Cabinet.

Historically, someone from the other party is selected by a president to serve in his Cabinet, although President Trump didn’t follow this precedent.

A President Biden would most likely follow the precedent and select a Republican. Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich? Meghan McCain, daughter of the Sen. John McCain of Arizona? Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah? Former Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona? All have been helpful to Joe Biden in his campaign

Who will it be? It’s impossible to know right now.

7 — A return to business as usual.

OK, this one really isn’t a surprise.

Donald Trump came to Washington to disrupt the old order and shake things up with unprecedented actions. He said he wanted to “drain the swamp.”

Biden has spent most of his life as an elected official in Washington. He became a senator in 1973 and served until he began eight years as vice president in 2009. He will restore business as usual to Washington. The entrenched bureaucrats who Trump referred to as “the deep state” can rest easy — at the expense of the American people.

But first things first. We have to figure out if Biden is right with his prediction Friday night that he will become the next president of the United States. At this writing, Trump has not given up the fight for a new term and has lawyers working hard on lawsuits to challenge some of the mail-in votes being counted.

