Dan Gainor: Biden, lefty media just can't handle 'Let's go, Brandon'

Three little words.

That’s all it took to break the Biden-loving legacy media. Three words. The next thing you know, they’re comparing the phrase to "ISIS," contacting the Secret Service and demanding a pilot be investigated.

"Let’s go, Brandon." Hardly, "Give me liberty or give me death." Or even, "Remember the Alamo!"

It’s a simple slogan designed to mock two of the biggest enemies ordinary Americans have — the Biden administration and the liberal media.

The chant had been around for nearly a month when left-wing journalists finally couldn’t take it any longer. One of them actually encountered a live human allegedly saying the magic words.

AP crime reporter Colleen Long tweeted about how when "you’re trying to go on vacation and then the pilot says the very thing you’re working on over the loud speaker and you have to try to get him comment but then almost get removed from plane."

Long admitted she tried to get into the cockpit and "probably sounded insane!" But she’s a journalist and, naturally, that incident was deemed unacceptable to the legacy media. Not her dangerously trying to get into a plane cockpit. No, that’s OK.

CNN analyst Asha Rangappa went from Brandon to Isis like a crazy person. "As an experiment, I’d love for an @SouthwestAir pilot to say ‘Long live ISIS’ before taking off," she tweeted.

Another equally unhinged CNN analyst urged passengers to strike back. "If @SouthwestAir doesn’t do anything, every passenger on that flight has standing to file a complaint with the @FAANews and they should do so," urged Juliette Kayyem.

CNN’s finger-pointing brigade and the rest of the leftist media mob forced Southwest Airlines to apologize. They didn’t force America to stop saying the phrase. They gave it more power.

Yes, the origin of the slogan came from the spontaneous chants of "F--- Joe Biden" that dominated sporting events for several weeks. Ordinary Americans weren’t thrilled with the open border sending nearly 2 million more illegal immigrants into our nation during a pandemic. Or maybe they were upset with the Afghanistan disaster that killed 13 U.S. military heroes and stranded American men, women and children in a nation run by rapists and murderers.

Or maybe it’s the inflation spiking the price of everything voters buy from gasoline to meat and an administration and leftist journalists who don’t give a damn.

Then magic happened. As racing fans chanted "F--- Joe Biden," a journalist tried to cover it up and claimed the crowd said the now legendary "Let’s go, Brandon" to honor the race’s winner.

We all knew what the crowd said. We could hear it. Americans knew they were being lied to once more by the lefty press. It became a metaphor for years of media lies on everything from the claim that President Donald Trump was a Russian agent to pretending nationwide rioting in the summer of 2020 was "mostly peaceful."

Americans found their rallying cry. "Let’s go, Brandon."

It went hilariously viral, generating two different rap songs. First one of them pushed Adele out of the No. 1 spot. And then the No. 2 spot as well. In short order, four of the top 10 songs on iTunes were versions of "Let’s Go, Brandon."

Suddenly, it wasn’t YG and Nipsey Hussle singing "F--- Donald Trump" dominating the charts. The lefty press weren’t calling President Donald Trump a traitor or doing everything they could to defeat him. Now it was their candidate getting mocked.

The satire site The Babylon Bee summed up the controversy wonderfully: "'I Just Think This Let's Go Brandon Thing Is Really Disrespectful,' Says Man Wearing F--- TRUMP T-Shirt."

The free market responded. Amazon is filled with hats, shirts, hoodies, signs, mugs, stickers, socks — even Christmas ornaments — all bearing the dreaded three words. The craft site Etsy has others and features a "hand-poured soy candle" with the slogan on the outside. That’s a mind-bending political combo.

There’s so much "Let’s go, Brandon" merchandise around that it will one day overflow our landfills. Future archaeologists will likely conclude that Brandon was a popular presidential candidate. And, in a way, they’ll be right.

Many of those who were chanting were Trump supporters — or became so. He was mistreated by the legacy media even worse than ordinary Americans.

The mere mention of Trump drove liberal journalists off the deep end. They ordinarily live in a world where conservative thought is all-but forbidden. Academia, journalism, government and, increasingly, major businesses forbid anything other than leftist doctrine.

"Let’s go, Brandon," was a reminder that there’s more to the world than just their tiny bubble. And all it took to break through were three little words.

"Let’s go, Brandon."

