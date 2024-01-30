Biden’s latest speech blunders, Hollywood hacks, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HANNITY – Fox News host discusses the Iranian-backed proxy attack that killed three U.S. soldiers in Jordan. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – No wall, no deal. Continue reading…

CLIMATE OVER COUNTRY – Biden's latest climate move is his most foolish yet. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Mayorkas is a border czar only a cartel could love. Continue reading…

SEX NOT GENDER – Why conservatives need to stop using Leftist language. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – President Biden’s latest speech blunders while on the campaign trail. Continue watching…

HOLLYWOOD HACKS – Woke remakes of ‘Oz,’ 'Scrooge' and ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ deserve to fail. Continue reading…

MAGICAL? – One of Disney’s own stars could return company to its former glory. Continue reading…

TEXAS VS. SCOTUS – Abbott should consider a surprise move that could pay off handsomely. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…