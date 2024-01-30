Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion Newsletter

Biden’s latest speech blunders, Hollywood hacks, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Hannity: The attack on US soldiers in the Middle East would have been preventable if not for Biden’s leadership Video

Hannity: The attack on US soldiers in the Middle East would have been preventable if not for Biden’s leadership

Fox News host Sean Hannity discusses the Iranian-backed proxy attack that killed three U.S. soldiers in Jordan this weekend.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HANNITY – Fox News host discusses the Iranian-backed proxy attack that killed three U.S. soldiers in Jordan. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – No wall, no deal. Continue reading…

CLIMATE OVER COUNTRY – Biden's latest climate move is his most foolish yet. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Mayorkas is a border czar only a cartel could love. Continue reading…

SEX NOT GENDER – Why conservatives need to stop using Leftist language. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – President Biden’s latest speech blunders while on the campaign trail. Continue watching…

'Seen and Unseen': Maybe Biden should have just sent a statement Video

HOLLYWOOD HACKS – Woke remakes of ‘Oz,’ 'Scrooge' and ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ deserve to fail. Continue reading…

MAGICAL? – One of Disney’s own stars could return company to its former glory. Continue reading…

TEXAS VS. SCOTUS – Abbott should consider a surprise move that could pay off handsomely. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

01.30.24

This article was written by Fox News staff.