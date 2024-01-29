Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

SEAN HANNITY: How many more Americans must be targeted before Biden takes action?

The attack became ‘inevitable’ under President Biden: Hannity

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Hannity: The attack on US soldiers in the Middle East would have been preventable if not for Biden’s leadership Video

Hannity: The attack on US soldiers in the Middle East would have been preventable if not for Biden’s leadership

Fox News host Sean Hannity discusses the Iranian-backed proxy attack that killed three U.S. soldiers in Jordan this weekend.

Fox News host Sean Hannity said Monday night that the Biden administration "turned a blind eye" to the threat of Iran. Hannity blamed President Biden’s foreign policy on this weekend’s "preventable" attack.

BIDEN NEEDS TO 'WAKE UP' ON IRAN, REGIONAL CONFLICT IS ALREADY HERE: JACK KEANE 

SEAN HANNITY: American soldiers abroad are under attack. Three brave members of the U.S. Army, they were killed. And we had, what, over 40 more injured in a drone attack on a base in Jordan yesterday. One official is now saying that the drone evaded U.S. defenses because it was mistaken for an American drone. Well, that begs the question, what's going on with our military? We know our defense secretary spent days in the ICU with the commander-in-chief having no knowledge of it at all. Now there are three soldiers dead because of a drone from an Iranian proxy was mistaken for a U.S. one. Now, since October the 17th, there have been at least 165 attacks carried out on our U.S. forces. You see the locations on your screen.

map 165 attacks on us forces

Since Oct. 17 there have more than 160 attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq, Syria, and Jordan.  (Fox News)

How many more times do American troops need to be targeted and attacked before we have a president who will take action and defend them? After all the previous attacks and no response from President Joe, this now became inevitable. Just like no consequences ever for Russia or China or Iran. All these groups causing chaos and destruction in the Middle East. You have Hamas, Hezbollah, the the Houthi rebels. They're all funded and backed by Iran, the number one state sponsor of terror. 

 What is happening in the Middle East is devastating, and sadly, all of it preventable were it not for Joe's failed and very weak leadership 

Biden weighing ‘one of the most important decisions of his presidency’ after an Iranian proxy attack killed three Americans Video

This article was written by Fox News staff.