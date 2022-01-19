Why hasn't Biden fired anyone after a terrible first year?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the first year of Joe Biden’s presidency comes to an inglorious close the litany of failures he has racked up in a mere 12 months is nothing short of astonishing.

On almost every issue that the American people care about he has made things worse – and in regard to many of them, drastically so.

BIDEN'S LEGISLATIVE AGENDA GOING NOWHERE 1 YEAR INTO PRESIDENCY

A year ago Biden was riding high with a mid-50’s approval rating, these days, a Quinnipiac poll has him at 33 percent.

Amid all of this disappointment, one curious question stands out. Why hasn’t any significant member of his administration been fired?

Presidential administrations are traditionally like football teams. If the losses keep coming, if the squad fumbles and bumbles at every turn, then coaches, players, even general managers get sacked.

While Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump was accused of using his signature phrase, "you’re fired" a bit too often, Biden doesn’t even seem to realize it is an option. But, of course it is, and if he wants things to get better any time soon, there are quite a few figures who absolutely should be on the chopping block.



REPUBLICANS PLAN TO HIGHLIGHT BIDEN’S FIRST YEAR OF ‘FAILURE’

Let’s start with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. Once thought of as the boy wonder of foreign policy, he presided over the event that began the freefall of Biden’s approval rating.

The withdrawal from Afghanistan late last summer got almost everything wrong. The U.S. military under his watch closed its most effective air base in Bagram before the evacuation even began.

As a result of his decisions 13 soldiers lost their lives needlessly, Americans were stranded as all but hostages, brave interpreters were left to die, and the Taliban was gifted a powerful arsenal of American weapons and vehicles.



ONLY A THIRD OF AMERICANS GIVE BIDEN A THUMBS-UP IN NEW NATIONAL POLL

Next, let’s consider Secretary of State Antony Blinken. A few years ago the Democrats were in a tizzy about a supposedly inappropriate phone call between Donald Trump and the Ukrainian president.

Today, Vladimir Putin has 100,000 troops on the border ready to invade our ally. The best Blinken can do in the face of this threat is issue vague statements about potential sanctions. He is the poster child of American weakness.

On the homefront Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has overseen record numbers of illegal migrants pouring through our southern border, creating chaos for states like Texas and Arizona and sparking a genuine humanitarian crisis.

He couldn’t even complete a simple investigation into border agents on horseback who absolutely did not whip Hatian migrants. He told congress it would take "days not weeks." It's been four months. What the hell is going on?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

And let us not forget the central promise of the Biden campaign, that he would shut down the coronavirus. Every member of his COVID Task Force especially CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and "Mr. Science" himself Dr. Anthony Fauci should have been pushed out months ago.

We don’t have enough tests, there’s no Operation Warp Speed for therapeutics, teachers unions are holding our kids’ education hostage, and confusion reigns everywhere.

Can we give some new folks a try?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

The fact that this whole roster of incompetents still have their jobs reeks of one thing and that is entitlement.

If any other people, in any other profession, from barista to banker, were this flat out awful at what they do and produced such horrible results they would be collecting unemployment checks.

But like the Democrat politicians who have spent two years flouting their own COVID restrictions, there are no rules for members of the Biden administration.

Failure after failure is met with a smug Press Secretary Jen Psaki gaslighting the media and the public in an attempt to convince us everything is fine. But we aren’t stupid.

This presidency is a disaster and everyone knows it.

It is well past time for wholesale changes in leadership. If Biden can’t see that he is either dim witted or delusional.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Either way, for now, these clowns who shouldn’t be hired to mop the floor of a grocery store are destroying the country and Joe Biden’s legacy along with it.

Mr. President, for God’s sake, let the firings begin.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM DAVID MARCUS