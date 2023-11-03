Expand / Collapse search
Biden family 'loans,' this Bud's still not for you, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Some radicals don’t care about what happened in Israel: Hannity

FOX News host Sean Hannity discusses the growing antisemitism in America and the pushback against the Israeli war efforts on ‘Hannity.’

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Weekend Roundup.

HANNITY – Fox News host discusses the growing antisemitism in America and the pushback against the Israeli war efforts. Continue reading…

BARR AND BRANSTAD – Reject Biden's hysteria-based climate and energy mandates. Here's the sensible way forward. Continue reading…

WHAT ‘FRIENDS’ ARE FOR – Trying to make sense of Matthew Perry’s death. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – The left's built-in excuse for their failed ideas is white supremacy. Continue reading…

BIDEN FAMILY ‘LOANS’ – Congress owes it to the American people to learn the truth about the Biden family business. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Biden unveils AI protocols — but he may need some to finish his term. Continue watching…

THIS BUD'S STILL NOT FOR YOU – Bud Light, UFC deal reveal two possibilities of what's really going on. Continue reading…

HAMBURGLAR – The new way AOC is still coming for your hamburgers. Continue reading…

A MOTHER'S CONFESSION – How not to talk with your children about the Middle East crisis. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

