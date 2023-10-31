Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: The terror threat is reaching levels we have not seen since the rise of ISIS

FOX News host Sean Hannity discusses the growing antisemitism in America and the pushback against the Israeli war efforts on ‘Hannity.’

Sean Hannity sounds the alarm on possible terrorists entering America through the Biden administration's wide open borders on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: We begin with a devastating reality in America, the land we love, our homeland. It is not safe. It is not secure. Now the terror threat is reaching levels we have not seen since the rise of ISIS post-9-11. The terror threat to our homeland is now reaching levels not seen since that point. 

Border Patrol agents stand in front of gate

Migrants wait in line adjacent to the border fence under the watch of the Texas National Guard to enter into El Paso, Texas, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)

And anti-American and antisemitic rage is now surging around the world. And right here in our home on American streets, radicals proudly cheering for the terrorist group Hamas, calling for the destruction of Israel by any means necessary. Others are ripping down posters of missing children taken by, taken hostage by Hamas. 

Some are vandalizing Jewish businesses with swastikas and other bigoted graffiti and sadly, threats of violence, murder, rape against Jewish people are widespread right here in our country and worldwide. This is all happening after the worst terror attack in Israel's history. 1400 Jews massacred in their own homes. 

