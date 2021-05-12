David Bossie: Buckle up for Biden's next big crisis – our economy is in peril thanks to his radical agenda

As Americans begin to move past the COVID-19 pandemic and finally get on with their lives, there’s another crisis on the horizon. This one is of President Joe Biden’s own making.

After more than a year of crushing lockdowns of schools, churches, and our economy, job creators are eager to once again unleash our economic engine and roar into the next decade. Unfortunately, there’s one thing standing in their way: the radical Biden agenda.

As the House and Senate congressional leadership meets with President Biden this week to discuss his misleading "American Jobs Plan," they now have to consider last week’s shocking jobs report and its undeniable implication that the Biden administration is warping the labor market with its counterproductive unemployment incentives and "transformative" socialist initiatives.

Economists projected that America would add around one million jobs in April, and the projection seemed to make sense. With the vaccine rollout well underway -- thanks to Operation Warp Speed -- and our nation starting to re-open, most experts were predicting definitive evidence of a robust economic resurgence. Instead, we only added 266,000 jobs -- of which 48,000 are government jobs -- a devastating indication that something is very wrong with our current labor market.

JOB OPENINGS SURGE TO RECORD 8.1M, BUT BUSINESSES STRUGGLING TO HIRE WORKERS

The report was so disastrous that even television anchors on liberal networks thought the numbers were wrong when they came in.

Joe Biden has stifled our economy by dishing out unemployment payments on steroids -- effectively incentivizing people not find a job -- and with mixed messaging over wearing masks. And while people stay home and businesses go under or stay closed, Biden’s big government spending plans are already causing inflation.

The price of gas and groceries are skyrocketing to the point that even Democrats are getting cold feet about additional multi-trillion dollar proposals.

It appears as if President Biden is waging a war on the America economy on three fronts: he’s hurting businesses by paying people not to work, he’s weakening our purchasing power by flooding the economy with trillions in irresponsible spending and he’s causing confusion and fear with his misdirection on masks.

BIDEN REACTS TO WEAK JOBS REPORT, SAYS US 'STILL DIGGING OUT OF AN ECONOMIC COLLAPSE,' BUT ON 'RIGHT TRACK'

Furthermore, the idea of now raising the corporate and individual tax rates -- which would be catastrophic in our current economic climate -- is starting to lose steam even in the Democratic Party. Rep. Sean Maloney, D-N.Y., who is in charge of House Democrats’ election efforts, told his colleagues that the new taxes would hurt vulnerable Democrats in 2022. He’s correct.

With all the uncertainty swirling around due to Biden’s economic incompetence, why would any entrepreneur or job creator cement plans to grow their business at this time? It’s Economics 101 to understand that employers won’t plan for the future if tax increases are coming down the pike.

Business owners of all sizes might be wise to sit tight before making any decisions on hiring, expanding, or launching a new initiative or product line in this atmosphere. Because if Biden’s economic agenda is fully enacted, the onslaught of costly regulations and heavy-handed government mandates are going to swamp everything that’s being attempted.

It would make more sense for the American business community to invest in making sure House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., are routed at the polls in 2022 instead, so we can get back to free market principles and an economy on fire, like the one President Trump built before the COVID-19 virus arrived in the United States via China.

Incredibly, it seems as if the White House’s response to the devastating unemployment situation is to keep digging -- by reinforcing the very government programs that are responsible for actually increasing the unemployment rate last month.

A senior White House official recently told The Washington Post that the numbers illustrate "the importance of providing robust unemployment support."

The jobs report is the writing on the wall, and the Biden administration seems intent on interpreting it backwards.

Thankfully, common sense is prevailing amongst conservative leaders. Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was one of many governors to announce that those receiving unemployment must demonstrate that they’re actively looking for work.

Members of the biased liberal media panned the idea, but they fell awfully silent when Biden admitted this week that seeking employment should be a necessity.

The reality is that unless confronted, the insidious creep of the Democrats’ nanny state is going to create an entire generation of people dependent on the whims of government and not on the strength of American entrepreneurial spirit and grit.

Working hard and making a good living for your family is the foundation on which our economy is based. Without it, we lose our advantage over the rest of the world: American exceptionalism.

Make no mistake; we stand on the precipice of an economic crisis. America cannot afford Joe Biden in the White House because he’s squandering the economic recovery that President Trump handed him.

Sadly, Trump Derangement Syndrome continues to drive the radical left’s anger -- and Biden’s bad decisions.

