Dan Gainor: Biden talks bipartisanship by trashing conservatives as liars, QAnon and 'Jim Crow'

President Joe Biden went to his Cincinnati, Ohio, town hall to talk about bipartisanship and "trust in government." Then he showed his true colors depicting the right as liars and Qanon. He went on to accuse conservatives of "abuse of the filibuster" and pushing "Jim Crow on steroids."

It was the Obama playbook all over again — reaching across the aisle … to smack your political opponents. "I'm trying to bring the country together," he claimed, while pushing that conservatives were evil. He even called CNN host Don Lemon "one of the most informed journalists in the country." Hardly an argument against dementia.

When Lemon asked him about what he would say when accused of being "anti-police," the bipartisanship disappeared. Here’s CNN's Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlin Collins describing the exchange. "’They're lying,’ Biden says of Republicans who portray the Democratic Party as ‘anti-police.’ He notes he has never called to defund the police and suggests changing the conduct of police."

Biden slammed Republican attempts to put in voting safeguards, like voter ID. He said such bills were a way to overturn elections. "That’s never ever ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever been tried before. This is Jim Crow on steroids, what we're talking about," the president said.

News coverage of the event was almost non-existent. Biden doesn’t have to hide in his basement. The news media hardly cover him when he does come out. The New York Times site had a tiny item with Biden urging everyone to get vaccinated, but that was it. The Washington Post had nothing on its front page nearly an hour after the event. Neither did lefty HuffPost.

Even when Biden wasn’t bashing the right, he was discounting all criticisms on issues like inflation and immigration, two areas where his administration is a disaster area. On immigration, he defended so-called Dreamers as "good, good people." The town hall didn’t get into the absolute collapse of the border. This is CNN after all.

"The vast majority of the experts, including Wall Street, are suggesting that it's highly unlikely that it's going to be long-term inflation that's going to get out of hand," he said. More likely, that’s just the experts the administration favors, not critics watching inflation spike wildly.

Biden made his usual blooper reel of stumbles over words and false statements. Discussing COVID-19, he falsely claimed, "You're not gonna get COVID if you have these vaccinations." While vaccinations reportedly limit your risk of contracting the virus, they don’t make you immune. He even declared oddly, "But this is not a pandemic." But it's Biden’s administration that wants to silence COVID misinformation on the internet.

To CNN’s credit, it called out Biden’s misinformation. Anchor Anderson Cooper said "it’s obviously not the case." He turned to Dr. Leana Wen, CNN’s medical analyst and the former president of Planned Parenthood. (Yes, she’s both of those.) She said she was "disappointed" in his answers and that "he actually led people astray."

For its part, CNN ensured that Biden got a one-sided, pro-Democrat evening, including questions on key Democrat priorities — guns, the filibuster, Dreamers and more.

The questions from Democrats outnumbered Republicans and even Republican questions were hardly hard-hitting, including a complaint about COVID "misinformation" from a pediatrician. I wonder if she yelled at Biden after the town hall. While Democrat questions slammed the "Utopian" concept of "bipartisanship."

At one point, Biden gave a memorable quote that is sure to reappear in videos, ""I don’t care if you think I’m Satan reincarnate...." It’s probably the only thing people will remember from the evening.

