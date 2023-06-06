Biden's big falls, Green New Deal is back, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HANNITY – Fox News host Sean Hannity discusses the GOP's plans to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress and reports the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case against former President Donald Trump is wrapping up. Continue reading…

FBI FAIL – I was an FBI agent when two top agents were murdered. Bureau was focused on social justice. Continue reading…

FACE-OFF – Republican presidential debates raise huge Trump question. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Why does no one want to talk about the war in Ukraine? Continue reading…

OFF TARGET – Target chaos going strong thanks to media hacks. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo tells viewers not to miss the 'media operation and implications for the republic' amid President Biden's fall. Continue watching…

VOTING WON'T MATTER – Biden’s power grab could destroy elections. Continue reading…

IT'S BACK – The Green New Deal is back, and it’s more radical than ever. Continue reading…

AI TRUST? – Kamala Harris can't be trusted with AI regulation. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…