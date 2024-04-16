Expand / Collapse search
Biden appeases Iran, flip the script on student loan bailouts, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sean Hannity: Biden is ‘openly hostile’ to Israel Video

Sean Hannity: Biden is ‘openly hostile’ to Israel

Fox News host Sean Hannity criticizes President Biden for the ‘tepid’ message he sends to Iran and the rest of the world.

HANNITY – Fox News host criticizes President Biden for the ‘tepid’ message he sends to Iran and the rest of the world. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – Biden's red line is erased. Continue reading…

WITH FRIENDS LIKE THESE… – Biden appeases Iran because he’s desperate to beat Trump. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – We've never seemed weaker, and the bad guys can see it. Continue reading…

TAX DAY – Here are the massive tax increases coming your way in a second Biden term. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor discusses the details of President Biden’s meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Continue watching…

This is the most ‘frightened’ presidential campaign of all time: Raymond Arroyo Video

JASON RANTZ – The left's homeless plans wrecked our cities. Now help may come from an unexpected source. Continue reading…

DAVE MARCUS – Joe Biden doesn't feel our pain, he mocks it. And you know what that means. Continue reading…

MAKE THEM PAY – It’s time to flip the script on student loan bailouts. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

04.16.24

