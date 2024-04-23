Expand / Collapse search
Biden's antisemitism problem, Trump's legal battles, and more from Fox News Opinion

Sean Hannity: Dissent is no longer safe at Ivy League institutions Video

Sean Hannity: Dissent is no longer safe at Ivy League institutions

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to police clearing out protests at NYU and criticizes the New York Times' coverage of anti-Israel protests.

HANNITY – Fox News host reacts to police clearing out protests at NYU and criticizes the New York Times' coverage of anti-Israel protests. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – Joe Biden's antisemitism problem. Continue reading…

HOCUS POCUS – In Trump trial, Manhattan DA Bragg's case exposed on first day. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – We've never seemed weaker, and the bad guys can see it. Continue reading…

LIZ PEEK – Democrats want to mine Trump's legal battles for a 2024 win but they didn't count on one big thing. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor discusses the resignation of a longtime NPR editor after he exposed the network’s liberal bias. Continue watching…

‘Seen and Unseen’: NPR CEO facing backlash over alleged left-wing bias Video

DEMOCRAT AND REPUBLICAN – Congress should help Maryland rebuild the Key Bridge. Continue reading…

KAROL – Here's how Miami Beach successfully broke up with spring break. Continue reading…

THE NEW PORTLAND – Legalized hard drugs are out, business is in. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

