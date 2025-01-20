Biden abandoned any semblance of principle with his last-minute pardons

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At 11:45 am, the media finally felt the scorpion's sting. It was delivered by President Joe Biden, who shattered any pretense of principle in pardoning family members implicated in the influence-peddling corruption scandal.

According to an old fable, a scorpion convinced a leery frog to carry him across a river, noting that he could not sting him since they would both drown. Halfway across, the scorpion struck and the frog asked why he would doom them both. The scorpion replied "I am sorry, but I couldn’t resist the urge. It’s in my nature."

For those of us who have written about the corruption of the Biden family for decades, the pardons were crushingly predictable. The President simply couldn't resist the urge.

In a city where corruption is a cottage industry, the Bidens have long been in a league of their own, from nepotism to influence peddling to illicit lobbying.

In the influence-peddling scandal, millions were generated from foreign sources in virtual plain view.

There were the luxury hotel rooms, a diamond, a sports car, and massive payments called "loans. In the summer of 2019, one Chinese businessman wired Hunter Biden $250,000 using Joe Biden’s Delaware home as the beneficiary address."

The sense of absolute impunity came out in shake-down communications. For example, was the WhatsApp message to a Chinese businessman openly threatening the displeasure of Joe Biden if money was not forked over without delay? In the message, Hunter warned:

"I am sitting here with my father, and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the Chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father."

That sense of impunity was due to mainstream media forming a protective shell around the family. The media refused to pursue the scandal despite the Hunter Biden laptop and clear evidence of influence peddling.

In 2020, CBS News’s Lesley Stahl literally laughed mockingly at then-President Donald Trump when he raised the Hunter Biden laptop and what it revealed about the Bidens. (Yet Stahl still recently expressed confusion and alarm that people were abandoning legacy media for new media.)

Reporters assured citizens that the laptop was presumptive "Russian disinformation." Even after the media belatedly acknowledged that it was authentic, MSNBC and Washington Post analysts were still making the claim last year.

After Republicans in the House detailed millions in payments, the media shifted to claiming that there was no real scandal unless it was shown that Joe Biden actually received money directly. It was a ridiculous claim since courts have long treated money going to family members as the same as going directly to a principal as criminal conduct.

The media continued to protect Biden, as evidence showed that Biden had repeatedly lied about not meeting with Hunter's clients or not having knowledge of his foreign dealings.

As the media narrative continued to collapse, it latched on the promise of Biden that he would never pardon his son – proof that the President was willing to let the criminal justice system run its course.

Biden then was shown to be lying about the pardon promise. After he was forced out of the election, Biden signed a pardon for any crimes over a decade committed by his son.

The media gave muttered "harrumphs" and moved on. Many said that it was understandable for a father of a son who struggled with drugs.

Now, in the final minutes of his presidency, Biden pardoned his other implicated family members, including James Biden, Sara Jones Biden, Valerie Biden Owens, John Owens, and Francis Biden.

James Biden was previously referred for criminal charges for lying under oath to Congress as part of its investigation into the corruption scandal.

The pardons were clearly timed to avoid media scrutiny and questions. While he described the act as one of "conscience," it was an almost mocking act of corruption.

In a strange way, it passed in Bidenworld as an honest moment. There were no claims of supporting an addicted son or dealing with a pending case. It was done in the final minutes because it was raw and obvious. There is no pretense or apology. Just good old-fashioned corruption Biden-style.

It was as honest a moment as when Biden told a friend that "no one f**ks with a Biden." There was nothing revealing in this about Biden. He could shrug and say, "It’s in my nature." The sting instead fell on the media, which trusted Biden not to demean it further with such an unethical and disgraceful final act.

The funny thing is that Biden made it across the river. He boarded his final flight with his family (and himself) protected by the misuse of his presidential authority. However, if he looked out the window, he could see his media allies slipping stunned beneath the waters.