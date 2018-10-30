Assistant to President Trump: What I learned from my visit to the Tree of Life Synagogue

I traveled to Pittsburgh on Sunday in shock and grief, trying to grapple with the news of the devastating attack this past Shabbat at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill. It is hard to fully grasp that this happened here, in the United States -- a nation that has been so hospitable to the Jewish community; a nation where Jewish life is so completely interwoven with the fabric of the entirety of American life itself.

This was not the first act of anti-Semitism on our shores. Regrettably, Jewish institutions and citizens have come under attack without regard to our political leadership. But this was reportedly the most deadly attack on a Jewish community in the history of the United States -- and, as the president has done repeatedly, we must condemn, with every fiber of our being, this wretched evil which spews hatred and violence against innocents solely because of their faith.

When I was around 20-years-old, on my first trip to Europe, I was surprised and very saddened to see the significant police presence around synagogues in the various cities I visited. How tragic I thought. We were not many decades after the brutal murder of 6 million Jews in Europe, yet Jews and Jewish institutions still needed significant protection from anti-Semites in Europe. But I was also comforted to think that in the United States we did not need such protection. I was fortunate to grow up with very few anti-Semitic experiences.

But things have changed. There is a culture of hate that is breeding and multiplying. These evil people are demonizing Jews, they are demonizing Israel, they are demonizing “the other”-- anyone who isn’t like them. They are found on the far left and the far right — sharing a penchant for hatred and extremism. Violent and hateful words on social media are now being supplemented with violent and hateful action. And now we face this horrendous crime- the grisly act of murder of 11 Jewish people at a place of worship, during a Brit Milah ceremony - a holy, ancient and joyous ritual which celebrates the entering into of the covenant between God and the young baby boy born only 8 days before the attack.

I am devastated by this horrific attack. But I am also devastated to know that there are evil people who dwell among us who have so much hate in their hearts that they think nothing of extinguishing the lives of others because they are Jews or because of their faith.

A murderous ideology and hatred has reared its vicious and ugly head in our great nation. Jews around the world are in grave danger from the scourge of anti-Semitism. All Americans are in danger from this scourge. There is only one solution to this -- we must call out and root out anti-Semitism wherever it exists. We must call out and root out all forms of hatred, wherever it exists. We must teach our children to love, to respect, to fight all hatred, and to stand proud and tall.

As President Trump said: “The hearts of all Americans are filled with grief. ... This evil, anti-Semitic attack is an assault on all of us. It’s an assault on humanity. It will require all of us working together to extract the hateful poison of anti-Semitism from our world. This was an anti-Semitic attack at its worst.... we must stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters to defeat anti-Semitism and vanquish the forces of hate ... through the centuries the Jews have endured terrible persecution ... we’ve all read it; we’ve studied it.... and those seeking their destruction we will seek their destruction.”

These words are extremely powerful and the response of the audience who heard these words was tremendous applause in agreement.

I want to thank and extend my deep gratitude and respect to the law enforcement community who risk their lives day in and day out and who do their utmost to keep all of us safe throughout our great country. Those who responded to the attack this past Shabbat did so at great peril, as they often do. And they did so heroically. They should be honored, admired, and respected -- always. It’s also vital that we recognize the interfaith communities that have stepped up in support and assistance for Squirrel Hill. That’s the America that I love, and that must serve as a light in this darkness.

People have asked me today what I’ve learned by being here. They asked me what message I would bring home to my community and my family. I answer by saying that when I arrived on Sunday, I came with a heavy heart and a pit in my stomach. I was stunned by the attack. But after spending time with this community-- hearing from different faith leaders, meeting Jewish community leaders and educators, and meeting and hearing from students in Jewish schools, I leave humbled and inspired. This is a warm, special, close-knit and very strong community and city. It was a meaningful trip that showed me some of the best of what America stands for.

My thoughts and prayers are with the Squirrel Hill community as they mourn. May the memory of those lost be a blessing and may God grant a complete and speedy recovery to all the wounded.

May God give strength to the entire American Jewish community, together with people all over the world who are mourning with you and who seek to comfort you and to comprehend the attack and its impact on communities around America and around the world.

May America recover and grow stronger together.