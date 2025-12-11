In anxious times, Advent points us back to the only joy this world can’t shake

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Every December, Americans go searching for joy. We chase it through crowded stores, pack it into our calendars, and hope the season will somehow lift the heaviness we’ve carried all year long. But for many families, the glow of the lights can’t hide the weight in their hearts.

The third Sunday of Advent, however, tells a different story. As we focus on the theme of joy this Sunday, we’re celebrating something more than just happiness, something we cannot manufacture or pretend to have. We’re celebrating joy that stepped into the world as God himself in human form.

Joy came wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger. Joy has a name.

For thousands of years, Christian believers have held on to this truth. Joy arrived — not the kind that fades the moment the decorations come down, but a deep, unshakable, God-given joy that rests on the reality of a Savior who came to forgive, rescue, and redeem. That’s the message at the center of Christmas. It speaks with surprising clarity into a world desperate for something steady.

David wrote about this kind of joy in the Psalms. He called it gladness that flows from God’s forgiveness and renewal (Psalm 51), a joy we don’t earn and can’t produce on our own. He also knew how quickly joy can dim when life becomes a struggle. Many people feel that right now. They’re worn down, unsure of tomorrow and carrying more than they ever expected.

That’s why the angel’s words in Luke still captivate the human soul: "Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people." Before announcing the birth, God addressed fear and anxiety. The Christmas story speaks into that very place and says, "You are not alone. God has come near." When He draws near, fear loosens its grip.

The Christmas season also invites us to remember what truly matters. The modern world pushes us from headline to headline, crisis to crisis, distraction to distraction. But this season whispers a more fulfilling invitation: Slow down, look up and remember the gift that changed the trajectory of history. The joy of Christmas isn’t tied to politics, the economy, or personal success. It’s grounded in the One who came to bring hope to a weary world.

This joy strengthens parents lying awake at night worrying about their kids. It upholds families carrying private burdens no one else sees. It comforts those facing diagnoses they never imagined. Christmas is for them. It reminds us that we don’t have to face every fear alone. "Do not be afraid" didn’t expire with the shepherds—it still stands. Emmanuel means God is with us now.

When that truth settles in your heart, it changes how you walk through life. It gives a steadiness the news can’t shake and a peace that anxiety can’t overpower. We may not control our circumstances, but we can anchor ourselves to the God who never changes.

This joy shapes how we treat each other as well. The holidays often shine a spotlight on the tensions and wounds we’ve tried to ignore. Old conflicts resurface. Broken relationships linger in our thoughts. Yet the child born in Bethlehem came not only to save but to heal. His presence brings restoration where we’ve run out of answers. What feels impossible to us is possible with Him.

That’s why Christmas matters — year after year, generation after generation. It’s not just tradition. It’s not a sentimental story. It’s the announcement that hope broke into the world and has never left. Jesus offers forgiveness for our past, redemption for our present, and confidence for our future. The joy He gives isn’t fragile or seasonal. It stands firm because He stands firm.

On this Advent Sunday, if you find yourself weary and searching everywhere for joy, have no fear. Joy has come, and His name is Jesus.