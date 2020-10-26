Sen. Mike Braun: Amy Coney Barrett will protect our freedoms as the founders intended

Nearly two years ago, after Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Senate Democrats launched a character assassination of then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Hoosiers sent me to Washington to confirm judges that uphold the Constitution, as the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U. S. Supreme Court has just accomplished.

While Justice Barrett will be a positive role model to young girls across the country, she is also the only sitting justice who did not receive her law degree from Harvard or Yale and a motivational figure for everyone in middle America.



Speaking of middle America, which liberals just think of as flyover country, Justice Barrett understands our values of faith, family, community and respect for the law and will be a strong advocate for religious liberty, which is one of the pillars of our great country.



Throughout her nearly one hundred written opinions on the appellate court, I can promise you that Justice Barrett has proven that she is a strong Constitutionalist who will not cut the American people out of their own government by treating the Supreme Court as a third policymaking chamber of Congress.

This is especially important to those who believe in the First Amendment, which includes the right to religious liberty, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom to assemble and to petition the government.

I have full confidence Justice Barrett will protect these freedoms as the Founders intended.

Additionally, law-abiding gun owners like myself can be confident that the new Supreme Court Justice will protect our Second Amendment right to bear arms, which is under threat from coastal elites like billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and liberal House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who are actively working on gun control legislation to strip Constitutional rights from law-abiding Americans.

On the bench, Amy Coney Barrett’s record of defending our Constitutional rights is beyond question, and that’s why I was proud to be the first U.S. Senator to endorse her.

Now with the presidential election just over one week away and liberals threatening to pack the Supreme Court, it’s clearer than ever that we need to reelect Donald Trump and send my colleagues back to the U.S. Senate – especially Joni Ernst in Iowa, Martha McSally in Arizona, and Thom Tillis in North Carolina.

We need to do this so that liberals can’t undo our work by winning the White House and having a Democratically-controlled Senate pack the Supreme Court with liberal, activist judges.

