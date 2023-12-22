Expand / Collapse search
Opinion Newsletter

5 reasons why we desperately need Christmas, best holiday movies and more Fox News Opinion

Read the latest Fox News Opinion columns and watch videos from Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters and more

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Cardinal Dolan shares Christmas message Video

Cardinal Dolan shares Christmas message

Archbishop of New York Timothy Cardinal Dolan shares the significance of Christmas and encourages everyone to be kind to one another

Welcome to a special Christmas edition of the Fox News Opinion newsletter. To receive the Opinion newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

CARDINAL'S CHRISTMAS MESSAGE – The archbishop of New York discusses the significance of Christmas and explains why kindness mattersWatch here… 

IMPORTANT REMINDER – At Christmas, let's remember that many images of Jesus don't reflect His likely appearance… Continue reading…

GET OUT THE POPCORN – The absolute best 7 Christmas movies of all time… Continue reading…

MAX LUCADO – Where is your hope for the holiday?Continue reading…

‘GIFTS FROM GOD’ – Why Reagan's first Christmas address matters today… Continue reading…

VIDEO OF THE DAY – Music legend Lee Greenwood, well-known for his "God Bless the USA" performances, talks with Harris Faulkner about three values to think carefully about this Christmas season.Watch now...

Lee Greenwood shares three values to consider this Christmas season Video

A DIFFERENT CHRISTMAS – The horrifying reason why there are no Christmas lights in Bethlehem this year, of all places… Continue reading…

LEE GREENWOOD – I sang ‘God Bless the USA,’ here are 3 ways we can preserve our nation this Christmas… Continue reading…

COUNT YOUR BLESSINGS – 5 reasons why we desperately need Christmas this yearContinue reading…

CHRISTMAS CHAOS – What can good people do when everything falls apart at ChristmasContinue reading… 

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Migrant Surge Check out all of our political cartoons...

12.24.23

This article was written by Fox News staff.