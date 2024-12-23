2024’s most annoying people. Left and right can agree on at least two

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The year is ending and, shockingly, it was filled with less drama than most people predicted. Self included. Last year’s annoying list focused on the enemies of sanity like teachers union boss Randi Weingarten and Greta Thunberg, climate extremist turned full-time lefty activist.

Of course, 2024 still had drama. A lot of it can be traced to some of its annoying people and there are too many to list here. We get to make fun of the worst of them.

1. The less-than-dynamic duo

Let’s begin with a bipartisan spirit. Both left and right find MSNBC "Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski super annoying. I’m practically a founding member of the "Joe is a Joke" caucus. Until recently, that was a mostly conservative clique.

They spent years saying awful things about President-elect Trump and other conservatives. Scarborough’s lie about President Biden being coherent earned him "Worst Quote of the Year" from the Media Research Center. Scarborough told the audience: "This version of Biden intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever." He threw in an "F---you," for good measure. Remarkably, both he and Biden are still employed.

After that lie, the "Morning Joe" twosome paid a visit to Trump and alienated their far-left base, with Scarborough telling viewers they need to, "Grow up." Their ratings have gone anywhere but up ever since. MSNBC had to add another host and lefty loon Keith Olberman is saying it’s time for Scarborough and Brzezinski to go. Here’s the Variety headline: "Keith Olbermann: How Can MSNBC Save Itself After Trump’s Win? First Step: Fire Mika and Joe."

He’s far from alone. Bluesky is filled with hate for the pair and their show. I’d be surprised if they still have a show on MSNBC by Christmas 2025. I bet they would be, too.

2. The ultimate Karen

Me, me, me, me. That’s the voice for narcissistic journalism – Taylor Lorenz. She used to write about tech and social media at The New York Times, The Washington Post, etc. By any fair measure, she’s a social media sensation. She has over half a million followers on TikTok and another half a mil combined between Twitter and Bluesky. Now she has a Substack readership where she promotes COVID-19 paranoia and hatred of health care CEOs.

She exited traditional journalism in August after she posted what she claimed was an "obvious meme" calling Biden a "war criminal." Then she got called out for saying she felt "joy" after the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, which she now says was "dubiously edited." And she can usually be found wearing a mask and criticizing those who don’t as, "raw dogging the air and spewing ur disease laden breath all over ur elderly neighbors."

To top it off, she got in an online argument with statistician Nate Silver about her age. Lorenz is still listed in her Wikipedia profile as "age 37–39," taunted him saying, "Just assume I’m 50!" (According to Soap Central, the real number is 40, for those who care.)

But all of these things got people talking about her. That’s the true measure of Millennial, or Gen. X, success.

3. The other Taylor-plus

In the normal world, there’s only one Taylor – Taylor Swift. It’s easy to admire Swift and her football star boyfriend Travis Kelce. (She was one of my superstars of 2023.) Both of them had successful years. Her Eras tour did great and Celebrity Net Worth says she’s now worth $1.5 billion. Her boyfriend remains one of the top tight ends in the NFL and his team is a favorite of fans and referees in its quest for a third straight Super Bowl. (Boo here.)

The problem is, I’m sick of them. Be honest, if you don’t think of yourself as a "Swiftie," you are, too. Happens to anyone in the public eye so much that your eye starts to twitch. Despite that, I still wish them great success both individually and as a couple in 2025. (Except for that Super Bowl.)

4. He still has a job, too

When it comes to race-baiting, MSNBC host Al Sharpton outdoes himself, going all the way back to promoting the Tawana Brawley rape hoax. Then there’s his antisemitism. But 2024 put him on the map for something new – allegations of pay for play.

It came out after the election that Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign gave $500,000 to Sharpton’s National Action Network. That might be fine except it happened right before a super nice October interview. Ooops.

5. An awful ‘View’

I could write a whole column about the horror that is "The View." Or 10. I was all set just to highlight how truly awful co-host Sunny Hostin is for managing to outshine her coworkers by being the most despicable Bozo in the ABC clown car.

Hostin called the GOP "morally bankrupt" and blamed Hispanic support of Trump on "misogyny and sexism." She also advocated for families to boycott Trump supporters at holiday time because it's "more of a moral issue."

But they had to turn it up a notch. Fellow hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar got discussing why they hadn’t seen Vice President-elect JD Vance recently. Behar claimed, "He’s planning the presidency when they get rid of Trump."

Whoopi responded, "So, you think it's Musk/Vance?"

Whoopi followed up with, "Stay away from the stairways. Because, you know, people put their leg out to trip you going down the stairs. Watch out."

They later claimed it was a joke but that’s pretty dark, especially for three women named Sunny, Joy and Whoopi.