Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion Newsletter
Published

2022's most annoying people, Biden's woke military and more Fox News Opinion

Read the latest Fox News Opinion columns and watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and more

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Tucker Carlson: These are our favorite lies of 2022 Video

Tucker Carlson: These are our favorite lies of 2022

 Fox News host Tucker Carlson reflects on lies told by the federal government on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

TUCKER CARLSON – Lying defined the politics of 2022 Continue reading…

TOP OF THE LIST – These are the 8 most annoying people of the year… Continue reading…

RELIGIOUS LIBERTY CONCERNS – Supreme Court respected religious liberty in 2022, but will it in 2023?… Continue reading…

MEXICAN DRUG CARTELS VS. USA – We're losing to the cartels at the border. Here's how we can win… Continue reading…

GREG GUTFELD – Stanford University is now the place for language castration Continue reading…

SEN. TOM COTTON, REP. ASHLEY HINSON –  What Biden's woke military has wrought. Social experimentation in the military has life and death consequences… Continue reading…

WATCH: TAMMY BRUCE -- The 'Twitter Files' are not a 'niche' issue: 'This is about our government'… See video

WHERE'S TOM CRUISE? – What are 2022's best movies? You'll be shocked if you look at the New York Times' and legacy media lists… Continue reading…

JIMMY FAILLA – These are 2022's Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals of woke outrage failures…  Continue reading…  

VIDEO OF THE DAY – Laura Ingraham explains how Democrats are bankrupting America and why the media's label of 'extremism' only applies to one side of the aisle... Watch now...

Angle: Establishment Extremism Video

UNFORGETTABLE ANGER – What I saw in an Afghanistan abandoned pool changed my life… Continue reading…

BORDER CHAOS – Americans should be outraged that Biden, Democrats won’t do anything to fix our broken border… Continue reading…

WATCH: BILL BENNETT – Former Education Secretary on role of education in 2022: 'Parents are getting much more involved'… See video… 

STEVE DOOCY – My mom died on Christmas but she is still sending me signs… Continue reading… 

CARTOON OF THE DAY – She's Saying It Again Check out all of our political cartoons...

12.27.22

12.27.22