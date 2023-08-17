Fox News Poll: Voters sound off on what US should do when it comes to helping Ukraine

As the Russian war against Ukraine rages on, two-thirds of American voters think it’s likely the country will survive the invasion and remain free, yet more now believe the U.S. is doing too much to help President Zelenskyy’s country.

Thirty-six percent of registered voters think the U.S. should be doing less when it comes to helping Ukraine, up 10 points since December, according to a new Fox News survey released Thursday.

Still, a majority thinks the U.S. level of support is either about right (40%) or should be greater (21%, down from 29%).

Republicans (+18), voters under age 30 (+17), independents (+12), and men (+11) are among those most likely to want to pull back on assistance to Ukraine.

"It’s odd that the party who cheered loudest when Rocky took down Drago in the 80s is now more reticent to stand up to Russian aggression abroad, but that’s the new reality," says Republican Daron Shaw, who conducts the Fox News survey with Democrat Chris Anderson.

Voters’ evaluations of their own finances affect their views on U.S. support for Ukraine. More of those who rate their personal financial negatively say the U.S. should help less (41%) compared to those who feel positive about their situation (26%).

"While Americans overall remain strongly in support of helping Ukraine, the slog of war is taking its toll," says Anderson. "Americans who are struggling financially are becoming especially skeptical that the U.S. aide to Ukraine is worthwhile."

Two-thirds of voters (66%) think it’s likely Ukraine will survive the Russian invasion and remain independent. That’s about where it was in December (67%) but down a touch from 71% in May 2022, a few months after the war started. Almost 3 in 10 think the country won’t survive (28%).

Democrats (78%) are more optimistic than independents (62%) and Republicans (54%) that Ukraine will come out intact.

Those who think the U.S. should be doing less to help Ukraine are split between believing Ukraine will survive (46% will vs. 45% won’t). While three-quarters of those who say the U.S. is doing the right amount (78%) or should do more (77%) believe Ukraine will survive the invasion and remain a free country.

While President Joe Biden’s still in net disapproval territory, foreign policy is one of his best issues: 41% approve of the job he’s doing vs. 55% who disapprove, for a net negative 14 rating. That’s better than in May, when he was underwater by 19 points on foreign policy.

The only issue the president does better on is climate change (43% approve, 51% disapprove).

Among Democrats, foreign policy is Biden’s best issue (77% approve, 17% disapprove) followed by climate change (74-21%), the economy (71-25%), border security (64-28%), and inflation (61-35%).

Still, foreign policy doesn’t rate high among voters’ priorities, in fact, it ranks last in a list of issues with just 2% saying it’s the most important one facing the country.

Conducted August 11-14, under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News Poll includes interviews with 1,002 registered voters nationwide who were randomly selected from a voter file and spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. The poll has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3 percentage points for all registered voters.