GOP lawmaker says US should offer asylum to Canadian truckers after Trudeau's 'heavy-handed crackdown'

A New Mexico Republican lawmaker is backing Canadian truckers with a bill that provides asylum to those who face persecution by their government.

"To see Trudeau introducing the Emergencies Act is way out of line. It’s heavy-handed. It’s a crackdown on issues like this do not deserve or warrant what he’s trying to do. They have not invoked something this serious since World War I or World War II. Truly, this is an attack on those who want to peacefully protest and protect, really the end of the day, our freedom," Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M. told "Fox & Friends."

Amidst turmoil going on in Canada, Herrell said on Saturday that she is pushing a bill that would provide asylum to those persecuted by the Canadian government.

"I am introducing legislation that would temporarily grant asylum to innocent Canadian protesters who are being persecuted by their own government. We cannot be silent as our neighbors to the north are treated so badly," Herrell said in a statement on Twitter.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Invoked the Emergencies Act last Monday, which gives power to the Canadian government to prohibit public assembly, restrict travel and requires businesses such as tow companies to act on the government’s demands.

Ottawa police announced mid-afternoon Sunday that 191 people have been arrested and authorities have filed 389 charges. Nearly 100 cars and trucks have also been towed from the city.

Her r ell said language in the bill offers temporary asylum in the same manner that was done for those from Venezuela.

"Let’s give them asylum. Let’s protect them from their heavy-handed government. This is ridiculous to see their bank accounts being frozen. It makes no sense. Let’s provide temporary asylum until their government will stop using this emergency act and threaten these protesters."

