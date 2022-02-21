Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

GOP lawmaker says US should offer asylum to Canadian truckers after Trudeau's 'heavy-handed crackdown'

Yvette Herrell tells 'Fox & Friends' Canada attacked peaceful protesters

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
close
NM lawmaker on offering asylum to Canadian truckers: We have to stand for freedom Video

NM lawmaker on offering asylum to Canadian truckers: We have to stand for freedom

Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., on introducing bill that would temporarily grant asylum to innocent Canadian protesters who are being persecuted by their own government.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Mexico Republican lawmaker is backing Canadian truckers with a bill that provides asylum to those who face persecution by their government.

"To see Trudeau introducing the Emergencies Act is way out of line. It’s heavy-handed. It’s a crackdown on issues like this do not deserve or warrant what he’s trying to do. They have not invoked something this serious since World War I or World War II. Truly, this is an attack on those who want to peacefully protest and protect, really the end of the day, our freedom," Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M. told "Fox & Friends."

CANADIAN AUTHORITIES PROBE LEAKED MESSAGES OF POLICE ALLEGEDLY CELEBRATING INJURING PROTESTERS

Ottawa Police move a line of protesters from the intersection at Sussex and Rideau Streets in Ottawa on Feb. 18, 2022.

Ottawa Police move a line of protesters from the intersection at Sussex and Rideau Streets in Ottawa on Feb. 18, 2022. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star)

Amidst turmoil going on in Canada, Herrell said on Saturday that she is pushing a bill that would provide asylum to those persecuted by the Canadian government.

"I am introducing legislation that would temporarily grant asylum to innocent Canadian protesters who are being persecuted by their own government. We cannot be silent as our neighbors to the north are treated so badly," Herrell said in a statement on Twitter.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Invoked the Emergencies Act last Monday, which gives power to the Canadian government to prohibit public assembly, restrict travel and requires businesses such as tow companies to act on the government’s demands. 

Ottawa police announced mid-afternoon Sunday that 191 people have been arrested and authorities have filed 389 charges. Nearly 100 cars and trucks have also been towed from the city. 

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

New Mexico lawmaker backs Canadian truckers with bill providing asylum Video

Herrell said language in the bill offers temporary asylum in the same manner that was done for those from Venezuela.

"Let’s give them asylum. Let’s protect them from their heavy-handed government. This is ridiculous to see their bank accounts being frozen. It makes no sense. Let’s provide temporary asylum until their government will stop using this emergency act and threaten these protesters."

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for FoxNews.com. You can find him on Twitter @joshuaqnelson.