YouTube removing content that goes 'against World Health Organization recommendations,' CEO says

President Trump announced recently the U.S. would halt funding the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus – but that hasn’t stopped YouTube from taking the agency's recommendations as gospel.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki appeared on CNN’s far-left “Reliable Sources” on Sunday to discuss what the platform is doing to combat misinformation during the coronavirus pandemic. Wojcicki said YouTube would remove any videos that provide “problematic” information related to COVID-19.

“Anything that is medically unsubstantiated, so people saying, like, ‘Take Vitamin C… take turmeric, those cure you,’ those are examples of things that would be a violation of our policy. Um, anything that would go against World Health Organization recommendations would be a violation of our policy,” Wojcicki said.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is facing scrutiny -- including calls for his resignation -- over what the White House calls the organization’s “mismanagement” of the crisis -- and allegations that it failed to demand accurate data from China regarding the pandemic's origins in Wuhan.

Trump also claimed last week that the WHO put "political correctness over lifesaving measures” and said the organization made the "disastrous" decision to oppose travel restrictions on China like the one Trump imposed in late January.

“The WHO repeatedly covered up for China and parroted the Chinese government’s claims that there was no human-to-human transmission," Kayleigh McEnany, the new White House press secretary, tweeted Wednesday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the U.S. and a key member of Trump's coronavirus task force, has said misinformation from China, repeated by the WHO, had affected initial U.S. response efforts.

However, Trump’s decision has faced pushback from Democrats and others. The New York Times was even accused of publishing a "public relations effort" on behalf of the WHO.

