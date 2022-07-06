Young male mass shooters have 'deeply spiritual problems': Fox News contributor Bill Bennett

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Bill Bennett brought attention to what he called young male mass shooters' "deeply spiritual problems" Wednesday on the "Special Report" All-Star panel.

HIGHLAND PARK SHOOTING SUSPECT APPEARS VIRTUALLY IN COURT ON 7 MURDER COUNTS

BENNETT: But frankly, I got to tell you, I've been thinking and studying about all these cases. Not sure we're going deep enough. Yeah, I think you need police. You need parents, for sure. You need schools. You need to clean up social media. You need all that. But you know, you may need an exorcist, too. … If you look at these boys - these men, these young men - they have deeply spiritual problems, deeply. If you go into the labyrinthine caves of the Internet way down, and I don't recommend it - it's ugly stuff. And these guys dwell there. They live there. They drench themselves in it. And it's as ugly and evil as it gets. Where are the ministers? Where are the rabbis, the priests? Look, I don't want to suggest something that would seem farcical to a lot of your audience, but I don't think that the domain of religion ought to be involved here. It's a deeply spiritual void, I think, that these young men have in their hearts and their souls. And I think it needs to be addressed. And I don't think we get at it, frankly, with these externalities - as important as some of them may be - and they may be. We need to do it all, but we need to do more.

