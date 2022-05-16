Anyone who wants to 'win' on Roe shouldn't want this leaked: Yoo

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General John Yoo shares insight on how the authority of the Supreme Court was "sacrificed" after the Roe v. Wade leak and on Justice Clarence Thomas's response on "Your World."

JOHN YOO: The Supreme Court has been around for 230 years. It has decided many of the most important cases in our history. This is the first time an opinion has ever leaked from the Supreme Court. So, yes, the justice is quite clear there in the interview. And I think everyone who served on the court or worked there would know this is a direct attack on the independence and integrity of the Supreme Court unlike any that's ever happened before.

It was my honor to interview the justice that day, and I think he couldn't have been clearer. The court, in order to do its job to protect all of our individual rights, to make sure the Constitution works properly, has to be a legal institution. And if you have leaks, if it becomes like Congress or the president – it can't do its job anymore. So anyone who wants to win on Roe, pro-life or pro-choice, shouldn't want to leak because it's sacrificing the authority of the Supreme Court in the long run as a legal institution that protects our constitutional rights, not as just another political body.

