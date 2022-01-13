Yahoo rejects GOP Senate candidate's 'Let's Go Brandon' ad, calls it 'overly inflammatory and offensive'

Yahoo is rejecting a digital ad from Republican Senate candidate Jim Lamon for touting the widely-used anti-Biden expression.

Lamon, a businessman and Army veteran running in the GOP primary in Arizona, released a new ad themed around "Let's go Brandon," the viral euphemism for "F--- Joe Biden" that stemmed from a 2021 exchange between an NBC Sports reporter and NASCAR driver Brandon Brown as the journalist alleged to viewers the chants being heard bashing the president were actually cheers for the racing star.

FACEBOOK FACT-CHECKING GROUP ADMITS IT WRONGLY FLAGGED ARTICLE CRITICIZING STUDY ON MASKS IN SCHOOLS

"If you are pissed off at the direction of our country, let's go," Lamon says in the ad shared by the campaign Monday. "If you're ready to secure the border and stop the invasion, let's go. You want to keep corrupt politicians from rigging elections, let's go."

"Let's take the fight to Joe Biden and show him We the People put America first. The time is now," Lamon adds, before declaring "Let's go Brandon" companied by bold text with the slogan.

An email exchange obtained by Fox News shows Yahoo rejecting the ad from being featured on its platform.

"We would not be able to approve this ad due to the use of ‘Let’s Go Brandon,’ which would be considered overly inflammatory and offensive. If that is excluded we would be able to approve it," a Yahoo manager told TAG Strategies on Wednesday. "If that is excluded we would be able to approve."

WATCH SIRI INTERRUPT TED CRUZ AS HE BASHES BIG TECH DURING FOX NEWS INTERVIEW

Lamon blasted Yahoo's decision, accusing "Big Tech" of "help[ing] their liberal buddies who can't win elections fairly" and of censorship.

"I say bring it on," Lamon said in a video address Wednesday.

Yahoo did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lamon is hoping to unseat Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly in the 2022 midterms but is currently competing in a crowded GOP primary which includes Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Thiel Capital COO Blake Masters.