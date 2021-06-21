Wyoming rancher suing Biden administration for relief bill discrimination: ‘Everybody deserves this aid’

Flying Heart Ranch owner Leisl Carpenter is suing the Biden administration for discrimination in the coronavirus relief bill for minority farmers which she told "Hannity" counts out the rest of the hard-working American farmers.

"Everybody deserves this aid because we’ve all struggled," she said. "Ranching and farming for decades has been a losing proposition."

The Wyoming rancher explained that the industry faces inflation as product prices remain the same while attempting to recover from the extremely damaging coronavirus pandemic.

"Everyone deserves equal opportunity under our government."

Carpenter’s Attorney Will Trachman pointed out that government segregation had already been defeated in the 1950s and now his client plans to "re-defeat the same battle."

"Ninety-five percent of us are completely being discriminated against because of our race and it’s wrong," she expressed. "We all work just as hard, day in, day out… We work year-round trying to provide a safe, nutritious, top-of-the-line supply."

"It’s a very important industry and everybody needs to realize that."

Carpenter released an op-ed with the New York Post on Tuesday describing the bill as "blatantly anti-White" and explained that the definition of socially disadvantaged under federal law includes "just about every race" except White.

"I’m a sixth-generation rancher and a proud female ranch owner. Biden’s law is seemingly designed to racially humiliate Americans like me," she writes.