World-renowned hostage negotiator explains to The New York Times how Trump displays empathy

World-renowned hostage negotiator Chris Voss spoke with The New York Times’ David Marchese in a Saturday podcast interview, where he discussed how President Donald Trump demonstrates empathy.

Voss, a former longtime hostage negotiator for the FBI, was asked by Marchese whether he believes Trump and his administration "demonstrate empathy."

"I think he has a highly evolved understanding of how other people see things," he replied.

Marchese followed up on the hostage negotiator's response, asking, "What makes you say that?"

According to Voss, Trump's decision to bomb Iran's nuclear sites rather than taking out the nation's leader revealed to the hostage negotiator the president’s empathetic side.

"The reporting was that Israel was thinking about trying to take out the Iranian leader and that Trump was against that. Now, my view is that’s smart for a number of reasons. First of all, if you agree to take out the head of a country, you’re declaring there’s open season and fair is fair, which means they’re free to come after you," he explained. "To me, there’s a sense of empathy there. Not necessarily agreeing, not being on their side, but if empathy is understanding how somebody sees it, I think he has a highly evolved sense of it."

Following Voss' response, Marchese immediately switched the topic of conversation to immigration, asking the hostage negotiator if Trump "has a highly evolved sense of empathy when it comes to understanding how other people 'see it' on immigration?"

"Yeah, and then I think he’s making a calculation based on what he needs to move forward," Voss replied. "I don’t think he is oblivious to how people see things, and to lack empathy is to be oblivious. Now, what decisions that causes you to make is a whole separate issue."

Marchese insisted that he needed to "stick with empathy and Trump and immigration," asking Voss to help him understand "how the way ICE functions is the result of a remotely empathetic understanding of other people."

Voss contended that he's "not on the ground with those guys" and that he's unaware of "what kind of orders are being given," but noted that "the system breaks down" when orders aren't followed.

Marchese pressed the hostage negotiator on his response, asking Voss, "if you think the thing is wrong, you probably should say, ‘I’m not doing it,’ right?"

"There are really tough questions about that as an individual. I’m seeing it from a distance," Voss responded. "I’m not in a position to be able to offer an informed opinion on it, and yeah, I’m dodging your question."

Marchese acknowledged Voss' reluctance to go any further, ending the exchange on the topic.