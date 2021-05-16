Bob Woodson: Critical race theory 'planting the seeds' for Black self-doubt

Founder of The Woodson Center and civil rights activist Bob Woodson joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday to argue against what he calls progressives' "insidious" agenda.

Woodson also opposed requiring critical race theory in public school curriculum, arguing that it teaches "helplessness" and Black self-doubt, and should be optional for students.

BOB WOODSON: I think they should allow it to be taught. But what we have done at the Woodson Center is we've offered 1776 as an alternative. And I think we ought to insist that they be competitive, side-by-side discussions of our past and our future.

WHAT IS CRITICAL RACE THEORY?

So I would say we should insist on competition and give parents the choice of which approach they want to take against banning it…

It's really planting the seeds of Black self-doubt and self-destruction, and it is wreaking havoc in our communities. And so what we are saying is Blacks are not defined by slavery or Jim Crow.