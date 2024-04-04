Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Wisconsin State Bar suspends DEI program after lawsuit

A settlement between the State Bar of Wisconsin and WILL was reached on Thursday to end the 'discriminatory DEI practices at the State Bar.'

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
close
Radio host Charlamagne tha God rips 'garbage' DEI efforts Video

Radio host Charlamagne tha God rips 'garbage' DEI efforts

Charlamagne tha God tore into DEI efforts in the workplace during a monologue on Wednesday.

The Wisconsin State Bar suspended their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs after a lawsuit calling them unconstitutional.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) sued the state bar association in December 2023 for administering the "Diversity Clerkship Program" alleging that it is illegally and racially discriminatory. 

"Defeating unconstitutional DEI programs has become WILL’s area of expertise, and we are not stopping here," WILL Associate Counsel, Skylar Croy said in a statement.

courtroom and gavel

The Wisconsin State Bar suspended their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs after a lawsuit proving that they were unconstitutional. (iStock)

"While we are pleased with this victory, we know the fight is far from over. In fact, this is only the beginning of a movement, and our lawsuit will provide a roadmap for future victories in all 50 states."

A settlement between the State Bar of Wisconsin and WILL was reached on Thursday to end the "discriminatory DEI practices at the State Bar." 

Going forward, mandatory dues of the state bar will no longer fund internships and policies that prioritize a candidate's race, but instead merit and diversity of viewpoint.

BLACK TEXAS COLLEGE STUDENT DEFENDS BLACK GRADUATION 'GIVEN THE HISTORY' OF THE US IN LIGHT OF DEI BAN

The state bar will open the program to all first-year law students attending either Marquette University Law School or the University of Wisconsin Law School regardless of race. Furthermore, any promotional materials of the program created by the State Bar ensure that all students are eligible to participate regardless of race. 

"The State Bar cannot state, suggest, or insinuate in its promotional materials that only law students from diverse backgrounds, with backgrounds that have been historically excluded from the legal field, or who have been socially disadvantaged are eligible," the settlement states.

The lawsuit was filed when trial and appellate attorney Daniel Suhr objected to being obligated by law to pay "hundred of dollars" annually to pay dues for the clerkship program that he thought was racially discriminatory.

Wisconsin seminar racism DEI

The state bar will open the program to all first-year law students attending either Marquette University Law School or the University of Wisconsin Law School regardless of race.  ((Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images))

DEI TRAINING SUSPENDED AFTER TELLING FIREFIGHTERS THAT WHITE STAFF HAVE CAUSED 'RACIAL HARM': REPORT

Suhr, said reacting to the victorious lawsuit, "Premier internship opportunities should be available to students based on merit—not race. I am proud to partner with WILL to set a strong precedent for the next generation of law students."

After the Supreme Court ruled that race-based affirmative action in college admissions violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment in June, several programs and entities have become subject to litigation due to administering DEI programs.

Earlier in March, a venture firm boss described having to scale back her company's operations and grant programs after being pummeled by lawsuits from conservative groups.

Supreme Court members

After the Supreme Court ruled that race-based affirmative action in college admissions violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment in June, several programs and entities have become subject to litigation due to administering DEI programs. (Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Atlanta-based Fearless Fund CEO Arian Simone told Inc. in an interview that conservatives’ efforts to debilitate grant programs geared toward women of color are making inroads, causing her organization to fall apart.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn