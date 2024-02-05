Expand / Collapse search
Black Texas college student defends Black Graduation 'given the history' of the US in light of DEI ban

Texas DEI ban law went into effect last month, affecting DEI offices and cultural graduations at state colleges

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
Black Texas college student wants Black-only graduations back after they were cut due to state law

Black Texas college student wants Black-only graduations back after they were cut due to state law

A Black University of Texas at Austin student told Fox News Digital she was disappointed to find out that there won't be any Black-only graduations sponsored by the university anymore.

A Black University of Texas at Austin (UT) sophomore said her classmates were disappointed to find out that there won’t be a Black Graduation sponsored by the university anymore.

"Everyone's pretty irritated or pretty annoyed because UT Austin has a pretty big liberal population as well--like liberal student population."  Erin McCormick told Fox News Digital.

The university sent an email last month saying that they will cease funding cultural graduation ceremonies for minority populations such as Blacks, Latinos, and Asians in light of the state's ban on diversity, equity, and inclusion [DEI] efforts in the state.

McCormick added that minority students graduating from college is a "big accomplishment in the grand scheme of things given the history" of the United States.

AUSTIN CITY AGENCY OFFERS RACIALLY SEGREGATED 'ANTI-RACIST' TRAININGS FOR 'WHITE FOLKS' AND 'PEOPLE OF COLOR'

UT sophomore Erin McCormicl

A Black University of Texas Austin (UT) sophomore told Fox News Digital that students were disappointed to find out that their won’t be any Black, Latino, and Asian-exclusive graduations sponsored by the university anymore. (Fox News Digital)

She added that the cultural graduations are not sending a message that they are "better than White people graduating."

"It's kind of bummy that they closed it because I feel like Black graduation – it really celebrates the achievement. Just because given the history of Texas and UT alone, Latinos are not always welcome here, not wanted to graduate from here," McCormick said.

She added, "So having Black graduation is kind of a celebration of the history and of everything that the Black community in Austin, especially UT Austin, has gone through. And then also, UT, while being diverse, is not very diverse in the Black student population. So, Black graduation is a way for all of us to kind of find our own little niche community."

The university's decision came after the campus' Multicultural Engagement Center (MEC) was closed in compliance with state law. The closure of the Multicultural Engagement Center impacted Black Graduation, Latinx Graduation, and GraduAsian ceremonies.

An aerial view of the University of Texas

A Black University of Texas at Austin student said she was disappointed to find out that there won’t be any Black-only graduations sponsored by the university anymore. (iStock)

"The MEC’s closure will also impact welcome programs including the CultivAsian, Bloq Party, New Black Student Weekend, Adelante, Four Directions, and Leadership Institutes," The Daily Texan reported.

The Daily Texan reported further that the "MEC is ‘working diligently to find an alternative home’ for the graduations."

MAJOR DONOR CALLING ON CORNELL PRESIDENT TO RESIGN OVER DEI SEES OUTPOURING OF SUPPORT

McCormick previously told The Daily Texan that the Black Graduation was one of the reasons she attended the school. Although students could put on their own Black Graduation, it would seem less "official" if the university did not recognize it.

"The closure of DEI offices is also weird to me because diversity, equity, and inclusion is something that you want. It's like a part of the American dream, I would say," she told Fox News Digital.

"Not having an office for DEI is also weird because it also has me questioning the motivations behind it. They claim that it's to prevent racial inequity, but I feel like it's doing the exact opposite," McCormick said. "It's counterintuitive."

Texas state capitol building

Senate Bill 17 was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in June 2023, mandating all governing boards of public colleges and universities to ensure that their institutions prohibit the establishment and maintenance of a DEI office and "DEI statements." (Fox News - Paul Steinhauser)

McCormick is set to graduate in 2026 with a career goal to practice law, "leaning towards social justice law."

Senate Bill 17 was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in June 2023, mandating all governing boards of public colleges and universities ensure that their institutions prohibit the establishment and maintenance of a DEI office and "DEI statements."

Hiring practices and training are no longer able to use DEI statements.

UT Austin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn