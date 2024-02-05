Black Texas college student defends Black Graduation 'given the history' of the US in light of DEI ban

A Black University of Texas at Austin (UT) sophomore said her classmates were disappointed to find out that there won’t be a Black Graduation sponsored by the university anymore.

"Everyone's pretty irritated or pretty annoyed because UT Austin has a pretty big liberal population as well--like liberal student population." Erin McCormick told Fox News Digital.

The university sent an email last month saying that they will cease funding cultural graduation ceremonies for minority populations such as Blacks, Latinos, and Asians in light of the state's ban on diversity, equity, and inclusion [DEI] efforts in the state.

McCormick added that minority students graduating from college is a "big accomplishment in the grand scheme of things given the history" of the United States.

She added that the cultural graduations are not sending a message that they are "better than White people graduating."

"It's kind of bummy that they closed it because I feel like Black graduation – it really celebrates the achievement. Just because given the history of Texas and UT alone, Latinos are not always welcome here, not wanted to graduate from here," McCormick said.

She added, "So having Black graduation is kind of a celebration of the history and of everything that the Black community in Austin, especially UT Austin, has gone through. And then also, UT, while being diverse, is not very diverse in the Black student population. So, Black graduation is a way for all of us to kind of find our own little niche community."

The university's decision came after the campus' Multicultural Engagement Center (MEC) was closed in compliance with state law. The closure of the Multicultural Engagement Center impacted Black Graduation, Latinx Graduation, and GraduAsian ceremonies.

"The MEC’s closure will also impact welcome programs including the CultivAsian, Bloq Party, New Black Student Weekend, Adelante, Four Directions, and Leadership Institutes," The Daily Texan reported.

The Daily Texan reported further that the "MEC is ‘working diligently to find an alternative home’ for the graduations."

McCormick previously told The Daily Texan that the Black Graduation was one of the reasons she attended the school. Although students could put on their own Black Graduation, it would seem less "official" if the university did not recognize it.

"The closure of DEI offices is also weird to me because diversity, equity, and inclusion is something that you want. It's like a part of the American dream, I would say," she told Fox News Digital.

"Not having an office for DEI is also weird because it also has me questioning the motivations behind it. They claim that it's to prevent racial inequity, but I feel like it's doing the exact opposite," McCormick said. "It's counterintuitive."

McCormick is set to graduate in 2026 with a career goal to practice law, "leaning towards social justice law."

Senate Bill 17 was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in June 2023, mandating all governing boards of public colleges and universities ensure that their institutions prohibit the establishment and maintenance of a DEI office and "DEI statements."

Hiring practices and training are no longer able to use DEI statements .

UT Austin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.