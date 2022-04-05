Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate: Time for GOP to take back control of school boards

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Wisconsin gubernatorial Candidate Rebecca Kleefisch joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the upcoming school board elections taking place in her state Tuesday and the plan for Republicans to win back these seats. Kleefisch predicted the impact of COVID lockdowns on school-age children will result in losses for Democrats in Wisconsin.

REBECCA KLEEFISCH: We believe we need to take back control and now is our moment to do it. Democrats have [outspent Republicans] for years. And it's only now that Republicans are getting involved and taking back control at the local level that they're crying about it. You know what? Call the whambulance, because they have been trying to take back our school boards, town councils and our county boards for decades, and we've noticed the incursion they have made. There was no better realization during COVID to help parents wake up than seeing our kids in masks, seeing these two years of learning loss and now an epidemic of anxiety and depression among our kids. It's time for this to stop, and it's time for us to take back control. So we're doing it

