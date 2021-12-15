Wisconsin lawmakers blast liberal crime policies after Waukesha attack: 'Violent felons need to stay in jail'

Wisconsin state lawmakers are sounding the alarm following the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy, arguing changes need to be made to ensure public safety as residents continue to stir over why the suspect was released before the attack.

Republican State Sen. Chris Kapenga joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday to discuss the tragedy, arguing victims need to be prioritized over criminals.

"There's no narrative about what are we going to do… to stop elevating the rights of criminals above those of victims," Kapenga explained. "And that's the problem we've got is the Democrat Party continues to say the criminals are more important than the victims, and we have to re-balance that."

"Nothing will be done from the top down on the Democratic side," Kapenga explained. "The problem of the soft on crime [approach] that caused this incident, where we've got children and grandmothers and grandfathers who were run over by a vehicle, and unfortunately, some of them passed and others have serious injuries."

Republican State Rep. Cindi Duchow appeared on "Fox & Friends First," reiterating the fact the suspect should not have been released in the first place, and as a result, lives were lost.

"What we're getting into right here is that we have a person who should have been in jail who never should've been out on the street and murdered six people and injured 60 other people," said Duchow, a resident of the Waukesha area.

"We need to put the attention back on what happened in Waukesha and say we need to put violent felons in prison and not on the street," she said.

Duchow is pushing for bail reform in Wisconsin, and ultimately wants judges to dive into criminal history before making a decision regarding bail.

"What I proposed is that now we look at your past criminal history and how dangerous you are in society, which gives our judges another tool in making a decision on who should and should not be out on bail," she explained.

Kapenga highlighted the significance of Darrell Brooks' rap sheet, arguing he should not have been released given the list is a "mile long."

"We've got a career criminal who was let out a week before this incident," Kapenga explained. "He actually had run over and punched... his child's mother, and he was out on a $500 bail."

"I think it was before that incident when he has a criminal history a mile long, and it's the soft on crime approach of the district attorney in Milwaukee that that caused this incident," he added.