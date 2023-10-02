Winston Marshall senses America's 'woke' culture seeping into the UK, but the tide could be turning

EXCLUSIVE - Former Mumford & Sons musician Winston Marshall "thanked" the U.S. for helping to export "wokeness" into the United Kingdom in a new interview.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan became the latest British leader to be asked, "What is a woman?" during an appearance on Fox Nation's "Piers Morgan Uncensored."

"A woman, when it comes to biology and sex, is an adult girl," Khan answered. "But there are some women who may have gender dysphoria. Trans women could also be women as well."

LONDON MAYOR PRESSED BY PIERS MORGAN IN INTERVIEW TO DEFINE ‘WOMAN’

When asked the same question, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said that women "quite clearly" can have a penis during an interview with Britain's LBC. Marshall blasted that line of thinking, questioning how anyone in authority could fail to answer that "basic" biology question.

"I don't know what the situation is in the States, but I would say as a basic observation, if you are a politician who cannot define what a woman is - the most basic of biological concepts - so basic, in fact, they don't even teach it in school, then you're not… how can you possibly be trusted with anything even remotely more complicated?" Marshall said in an interview with Fox News Digital. "Like, for example, running a country? Or, in the case of Sadiq Khan, running a city of 10 million people with a never-ending list of issues and problems that come up every day. I mean, that's a hard job for anyone. But, if you can't define a woman, I really don't understand how you could possibly consider yourself fit for that job."



CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

A few U.S. leaders have also been tasked with answering "What is a woman?" during congressional hearings. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., asked Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to define "woman" during her confirmation hearing to be seated on the Supreme Court.

Conservatives shared their concerns when the nominee replied, "I can't."

FORMER MUMFORD & SONS MUSICIAN SPEAKS OUT ON ‘PROFESSIONAL PUNISHMENT’ FOR ARTISTS LIKE ALICE COOPER

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Marshall said, appeared to be the exception in the UK.

"And we shouldn’t get bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be," Sunak said last week. "They can’t. Man is a man, and a woman is a woman, that’s just common sense."

Marshall, who left the popular folk rock band Mumford & Sons after tweeting support for a book that exposed the radicalism of Antifa, mused that the "woke" trend appeared to come from across the pond. But he sensed the tide is starting to turn against it.

"That woke culture has come from America. It's one of your fine exports. Thank you," Marshall said sarcastically. "But there seems to be a shift in the U.K. and we're seeing that the tide is turning against it. And this includes regulations and laws, both in schools, in hospitals and around the question of gender I.D. So we're seeing now a pushback, which is a big relief."

WINSTON MARSHALL HAS NO REGRETS LEAVING MUMFORD & SONS AFTER GETTING CANCELED: ‘I FEEL LIBERATED’

Marshall now hosts the podcast "Marshall Matters," where he and his guests cover taboo topics. He pinpointed a couple of cultural topics that have concerned him and that he believes aren't getting enough media attention. Namely, the feminist movement and calls for population control.

"The feminist movement has been really harming women and the sexual revolution was extremely damaging to women," he said. "Although it purported to liberate them, it's seemingly done the opposite."

"And population decline is going to be utterly damaging to all of us," he continued. "And that's something that I think is perhaps the most critical issue of the day. I do think it's reported on, though, like Elon Musk talks about it a lot and there are some big voices who do talk about it, but it seems to be one of the big divides, is that the progressives think that we need fewer humans because humans are a cancer on the Earth. Whereas, I think that's a complete fallacy. That's completely untrue. We need more humans. Humans are good, and the more humans we have, the more humans and minds there will be to solve the difficult issues as we face them. So I'm pretty concerned about the fertility crisis."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The musician said his next dream podcast guest would be comedian Shane Gillis.