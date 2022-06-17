Winston Churchill's granddaughter discusses her mother's wartime diary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Emma Soames, granddaughter of Winston Churchill, joined "Special Report" and talked to anchor Bret Baier about her mother's wartime diaries.

BRET BAIER: Joining me now is Emma Soames, granddaughter of Winston Churchill, author of the new book 'Mary Churchill's War The Wartime Diaries of Churchill's Youngest Daughter' … What made you put your mom's diaries down and reflect on your grandfather's legacy?

EMMA SOAMES: I and my siblings, we had another look at the diaries and decided they were so interesting and compelling that they should be published in their entirety.

I mean, just to give you an idea, on page three, she quotes her father as saying – and this is 1939, at the beginning of the year – ‘Before God Almighty, I say I do not want a war.’ And she says ‘To this, I am a witness.’. [00:01:09][29.4]

I have very powerful childhood memories of his goldfish, his swimming pool of him, indeed sitting on the lawn in his Stetson with a large cigar and looking at his favorite view in the world, which was across the valley of Kent.

Indeed, it is historical, but it was not written by historian. When war breaks out, she is a 17-year-old girl who has literally just left school. But what it does give is a very intimate view of Churchill during the war and the stresses and strains he was under and of her growing devotion to him that lasted all her life.

