Michelle Obama topping hypothetical 2020 poll discussed on 'The Five': 'She's not Beyonce but she's getting close'

"The Five" on Tuesday discussed a New Hampshire poll that shows former first lady Michelle Obama leading all Democratic candidates -- and what that means for the Democratic field.

"She's a cultural figure. Yes, I mean, she's not Beyonce but she's getting close. ... She went on her book tour and she filled arenas," co-host Juan Williams said,

One fly in the proverbial ointment: As co-host Dana Perino pointed out, Michelle Obama has said she has no interest in running for office.

The Boston Herald-Franklin Pierce University survey, released on Monday, indicated a three-way tie for the top spot in New Hampshire -- with Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 25 percent support, former Vice President Joe Biden at 24 percent, and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont at 22 percent.

But, if Obama hypothetically jumped into the race, the poll suggested she would grab 26 percent support of likely Democratic primary voters in the Granite State, with Warren and Biden at 20 percent and Sanders at 15 percent.

Co-host Jesse Watters said the poll "speaks to the weakness of Joe Biden."

Fellow co-host Emily Compagno agreed in part, saying: "it speaks to the weakness of Democrats in general."

"Here's why, because it's the grass is greener on the other side. And we saw this in 2016 when they were pining after Joe Biden because they felt that he at that time better represented the Obama era," Compagno said. "He wasn't getting beat up in the primary."

"No matter what cycle it is there are always going to be pining for whoever is not there," Compagno added.

Perino weighed in again, saying that Biden will benefit from dealing with the Ukraine scandal involving his son Hunter in the primary if he can survive.

"Here's one thing I would say about Biden though, if he were to be able to get through this primary process and become the nominee it's much better to have had to deal with the Hunter situation in the primary than in the general election because then, by then it'll be baked into the cake," Perino said.

