William Shatner makes impassioned climate change plea ahead of COP28 summit: 'We're all going to die'

"Star Trek" legend William Shatner issued a dire warning to King Charles Wednesday, urging him to use his voice to warn about the consequences of climate change in his opening speech at the COP28 climate conference in Dubai.

"He’s got to say ‘We’re all going to die’. That’s what he should say to open up with. ‘Very quickly, we’re all going to die…'" the star told "Good Morning Britain."

"And then [he needs to] tell us how to avoid it," he added.

COP28, also known as the United Nations Climate Change Conference, is set to have a multi-day run from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12, with the United Kingdom's King Charles delivering the opening message.

Prominent figures from around the world – including Vice President Kamala Harris – announced plans to attend.

Shatner, during his show appearance Wednesday, raved about the importance of life, warning that "stupid human beings" are "extinguishing" it.

"Insects are going extinct. We don’t go around saying, ‘oh my god, insects are going’. Who cares? And we stupid human beings don’t even know they existed in the first place," he said.

When asked if humans are digging their own graves is a dramatic statement, he replied, "It's not dramatic enough… we're burrowing into our own graves."

Looking at North America correspondent Noel Phillips, he continued, "I'm so unhappy that you don't understand how imperative this situation is…"

He later warned Phillips, "Your children are going to have difficulty living."

His discussion continued with a warning that humans "can't escape" the effects of climate change, adding that, "if we can't escape it, we have to fight it."

The 92-year-old actor, meanwhile, remains the oldest person to ever travel to space after embarking on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket in 2021. The event preceded Prince William's criticism of space tourism, where he told the BBC people should "be focusing on this [planet] " instead of "heading out into space."

At the time, Shatner responded to the claim in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying in part, "He's got the wrong idea here…"

"I would tell the prince – and I hope the prince gets this message – this is a baby step of getting all those polluting industries off of Earth," he said. "You can build a base 250, 280 miles above the Earth and send that power down here," he continued.

On X, some revived the criticism with their own takes after Shatner's Wednesday appearance on "Good Morning Britain."

"He went into space on a joy ride," one wrote.

Another called it "hypocrisy at its finest" while writing of the space trip they alleged was made "for fun."

Shatner, heading off criticism during the interview, discussed the research benefits of going into space, particularly with regard to chemistry and engineering.

"Not going up there may stifle research," he said.

Shatner has spoken out about his trip to space multiple times, describing "grief" he felt. In a book titled "Boldly Go: Reflections on a life of Awe and Wonder," he wrote that his trip was supposed to be a "celebration," but it instead "felt like a funeral."

