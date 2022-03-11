Will Cain slams media for lies that 'do not stop'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Will Cain joined Jesse Watters for some victory laps on "Jesse Watters Primetime," as the two reflected on lies the media has propagated over the years.

WILL CAIN: You're winning a lot these days and not just on being right, which to your point, we've all been right. We've been vindicated. But sadly, I don't know if we'll achieve enough accountability. There is accountability, watching Jussie Smollett eat slop in your estimation for the next 75 days, is some measure of accountability, but I want to know what's going to be added to the list in the coming months, in the coming years. Will we get some accountability from the CDC over the misinformation they've propagated over the last two years? What about the people that dared to say something against the masking cult? Will they get their social media feeds back? Well, we find Fauci, will the Durham investigation reveal that the Clinton campaign did, in fact, commit crimes against President Donald Trump? Will we get true accountability in the end on the lies that just do not?

