Will Cain, Sean Hannity torch Elizabeth Warren for 'embarrassing' stance on Elon Musk, Twitter free speech

Fox News’ Will Cain sounded off Thursday on Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren for her response to Elon Musk taking over as CEO of Twitter.

Warren told Fox News correspondent Hillary Vaughn that Musk is doing "just fine" in heading the social media platform, but she took issue with his approach to free speech.

"One human being should not decide how millions of people communicate with each other, and it doesn't make any difference who that human being is," Warren said. "One human being should not be able to go into a dark room by himself and decide, ‘Oh, that person gets heard from that person doesn't.’"

Cain, however, said Warren was describing Twitter as it operated under its previous left-leaning leadership.

"There was, if not one, a group of individuals and, what is increasingly clear, under the influence of the government, who went into a dark room and decided who to turn up and who to turn down and who to turn off," Cain said on "The Faulkner Focus."

Musk has publicly stated his intention to fight for free speech on the platform, an issue he described as a "battle for the future of civilization."

Cain pointed out that granting free speech to all Twitter users is precisely what Sen. Warren is concerned about.

"She’s describing freedom as nefarious, and it blows my mind," he said.

Sean Hannity, host of "Hannity," said Wednesday night that leftists around the world "hate" free speech and have worked to hide opposing viewpoints.

"For years, Twitter was probably the worst offender of this left-wing censorship campaign," Hannity said.

"Keep in mind Elizabeth Warren had no problem when the site was unilaterally blocking Republicans."

He noted that even the White House has stated it is "keeping a close eye" on Twitter since Musk took over.

Cain went on to say that the culture in America has changed. Leaders are no longer fighting for the right to free speech for all Americans, he said.

"Now our ideal when it comes to the battle of ideas is: You don’t have to win. You just have to fit [your opponent] for a muzzle," Cain said. "It’s embarrassing that a United States senator and our administration view in that way free speech."

Cain said the pushback from Democratic lawmakers is a result of losing control over what type of media and opinions Americans consume.

"They’ve lost control," he said in reference to Musk taking over as CEO of Twitter.

"And that’s why there’s so much anger, because it reveals here how much control they had previously over not just Twitter, but our minds."