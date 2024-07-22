Whoopi Goldberg unloads on Democratic pressure campaign against Biden over age: 'Horrific' messaging

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg appeared angry on Monday and called out members of the Democratic Party for publicly pressuring President Biden to bow out of the race.

"The messaging that we have put out to people over a certain age is horrific. We have basically said, ‘Hey, you know what? We kind of think if you’re over a certain age, you don’t really have what it takes to do the job that you’re doing.’ That's the messaging that we put out, I’m bored by hearing that," Goldberg said.

President Biden announced he was withdrawing from the presidential race on Sunday and endorsed Vice President Harris to take his position at the top of the Democratic ticket. His announcement came after weeks of pressure coming from members of his own party.

"I would have preferred my Democrats to do this not publicly and in everybody’s face," Goldberg added. "What it did was it had us sitting, having to talk about this endlessly."

BIDEN ENDS BID FOR SECOND TERM IN WHITE HOUSE AS HE DROPS OUT OF HIS 2024 REMATCH WITH TRUMP

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former aide to Donald Trump, pushed back and said the job of the presidency was "so different than any other job." Co-host Sara Haines said she wanted to distinguish between co-host Joy Behar at the age of 81 and Biden, who is also 81.

"It’s not the number, it’s how the number looks on the person," Haines said.

Griffin also pointed out that being a host on "The View" was different from the job of the president.

"Again, it is saying to people of a certain age, because that’s what the messaging has been. ‘You’re old. You’re doddering.’ It really pissed me off. Not because I’m as close. But because I felt it was disrespectful," Goldberg said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Goldberg also took issue with any Democrats considering challenging Harris, specifically Sen. Joe Manchin, I-W.Va.

"I am trusting that we’re not going to have a problem here because this is what everybody said they wanted to happen. Mr. Manchin, don’t even think about it," Goldberg said after touting Harris' fundraising. "We don’t want you. We don’t want you. We saw what you did. Go on and stay wherever you are."

Manchin had floated re-registering as a Democrat to potentially run after Biden's announcement. Manchin said Monday that he did not intend to challenge Harris, but called for a competitive nomination process, suggesting a "mini-primary."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Co-host Sunny Hostin also told Manchin to "take a seat."

"I started to speak as if I was a speaking head for the Democrats. I’m a speaking head for Whoopi, sit down," Goldberg added.