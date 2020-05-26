Whoopi Goldberg says Trump showed a 'lot of hubris' with guidance on reopening churches

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Whoopi Goldberg suggested on "The View" Tuesday that President Trump was making an arrogant demand of God when he told states to reopen their churches.

"He's also demanding that churches reopen. Personally, I think it's a lot of hubris to demand of God that he opens his house, but maybe I'm crazy," "The View" co-host said.

It's unclear what exactly Goldberg meant as Trump hasn't demanded that any churches remain open or closed. Instead, he announced on Friday that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) would clarify that houses of worship were "essential," indicating that governors should allow them to reopen.

Worship services, in particular, have become a source of tension, as many churches sought to reopen in some way during the pandemic.

For example, the Lighthouse Fellowship Church of Chincoteague sued Virginia after its pastor was issued a criminal citation for having 16 people at a Palm Sunday service that authorities said violated Gov. Ralph Northam’s order barring gatherings of more than 10 people.

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin argued that while "true worship is essential," houses of worship weren't.

"You can practice your faith anywhere ... I've been practicing my faith while in quarantine," she said. "I've been Zooming into church services, so true worship in my mind is protecting and investing in the most vulnerable around us and doing that is staying at home. If you go out, you wear a mask. So no, I don't need to go to a house of worship to be faithful."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.