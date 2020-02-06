Meghan McCain shoots back when Whoopi Goldberg compares Mitt Romney to John McCain on 'The View'

ABC News’ “The View” co-host Meghan McCain shot back Thursday when Whoopi Goldberg compared Mitt Romney to the late Sen. John McCain, her father, and told the panel Romney is nothing like her dad.

Goldberg said Romney’s decision to break party lines Wednesday and vote to convict President Trump on one article of impeachment reminded her of another free-thinking Republican.

“I’m just glad somebody stood up and said ‘no,’” Goldberg said. ”I’m going to give faith in him like I gave to your dad.”

Meghan McCain, who admitted she is no fan of Romney, didn’t appreciate Goldberg linking the two.

“With all due respect, Mitt Romney is nothing like my dad,” McCain shot back.

Goldberg said that Romney deserves the credit that the late senator would have received.

“I don’t agree with Mitt Romney but he stood up in a way that nobody else has, except for your dad,” Goldberg said.

“Don’t put all your bets on Romney right now, he will break your heart like he always does,” Meghan McCain responded.

“I’m 63 years old,” Goldberg said. “I have been going through this with these people for years.”

The 35-year-old Meghan McCain called it “very dismissive” for Goldberg to bring up age.

“I don’t know what my age has to do with my political perspective right now. I just don’t think it’s very nice,” she said.

Goldberg and Meghan McCain continued to bicker until Joy Behar chimed in to declare that she “hates” President Trump.