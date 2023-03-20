Whoopi Goldberg calls out 'snowflakes' after Stanford student protests: 'We don't all agree'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg called out "all the snowflakes in the world" during the show on Monday while discussing recent law student protests at Stanford University, saying people need to understand we don't all agree.

The hosts discussed the recent protests by law students at Stanford University in response to Circuit Court judge Stuart Kyle Duncan, a Trump appointee who was invited to speak on campus at a Federalist Society event. He was shouted down by angry students who wouldn't allow him to make his prepared remarks.

"I think back to the State of the Union and this is what we’re teaching people to do, we’re teaching people how to be inappropriate. Yelling at the President of the United States. Calling him a liar. Doing all these things that now our students are saying, well, if it’s okay for you to do it, and you’re supposed to be a lawmaker, I feel the same way because this is my right. So maybe all the snowflakes in the world need to get over the fact that people are going to disagree with them, you see?" Goldberg said.

"It’s not just one side or the other. Everybody has to understand this is how we live. We don’t all agree. We do disagree, and it’s your right to stand up and say, ‘Hey, I don’t agree’ and… either leave or let somebody else tell you what the issue is, but we don’t show our kids that. We show them the nasty part now," she continued.

Goldberg has been critical of voices on the right in that regard, earlier this month calling Republicans "snowflakes" because of their views on women, drag queens and people of color.

Law students heckled Duncan as he began speaking on March 9 and claimed he was racist and perpetrating injustice on minorities.

"College and law school is a wonderful place to have this exchange of ideas. It gets heated sometimes," co-host Sunny Hostin said. "That’s the part that I like. I like the Q&A. I mean, come at me. Let’s have those discussions because that is what the free exchange of ideas is about."

Hostin also criticized Duncan, noting he at one point called one of the students an "appalling idiot."

"I think that’s beneath the dignity of a judge. I think when you have a younger law student come to you and I’ve had some of them really kind of heckle me and attack me, I’m like, all right, you done? Let me respond. That’s the free exchange of ideas that we should have seen here," she continued.

The associate dean of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) Tirien Steinbach also stood up during the event and accused Duncan of causing "harm" through his work on the bench.

"I think free speech is a two-way street as well where these students have the right to assemble and to peacefully assemble. If they want to counter-demonstrate or offer counterprogramming, that’s the best way to do it," co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said. "It’s the free exchange of ideas, everyone learns from it. Academia is the place to be challenged by ideas and not to be shut down."

Co-host Sara Haines said that when the free exchange of ideas is reduced to "name-calling and heckling in the name of ‘I’m protesting,'" it minimizes the experience.

Meanwhile, co-host Ana Navarro brought up January 6 during her commentary.