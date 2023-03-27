Whoopi Goldberg blows up over political correctness: 'We don't know everything you're not supposed to do!'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg blasted the removal of Mississippi broadcaster Barbie Bassett, who quoted Snoop Dogg live on air, in addition to political correctness on Monday and said just because they're on TV, doesn't mean they know what they're "not supposed to do."

Goldberg said someone should make a book of "stuff that no one can say."

"There has to be a book of stuff that nobody could ever say, ever, ever, ever. Include everything," she said. "The things that change, you can say this, but you can't say that, but next week you might not be able to say this, it's hard to keep up. It's hard to keep up. And if you're a person of a certain age, there's stuff we do, and we say."

She added that, "just because we're on television, doesn't mean we know everything."

"We don't know everything you're not supposed to do. And if there is something someone says, if you're not going to give them the opportunity to explain why they said it, at least give them the grace of saying 'you know what, I've just been informed that I should not of done that,' as opposed to ‘you’re out.' Because saying 'you're out' means that you don't want to hear what people have to say or the mistakes that they might have made that could have helped somebody else not make that mistake," she continued.

Goldberg said earlier in the segment that Bassett should not be fired for quoting Snoop Dogg's popular phrase, "fo shizzle, my nizzle." "Nizzle" is slang for the n-word.

"When she leaves though, you know when this stuff happens, it's not like people come back on the air and say ‘let us clarify,’" co-host Sara Haines said.

Goldberg looked wide-eyed into the camera and added, "no, they never let you do that," appearing to reference her own experiences.

Goldberg recently taped a video apology for using the word "gypped" during the show. The video was posted to the show's Twitter page.

Goldberg was suspended from the show in early 2022 for claiming that the Holocaust was not about race.

"The Holocaust isn’t about race," Goldberg said during the January 2022 show. "It’s about man’s inhumanity to man, that’s what it’s about."

Goldberg was suspended for two weeks following her comments.

"Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments," ABC News president Kim Godwin said in a statement at the time. "While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments."