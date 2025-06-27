Whoopi Goldberg announces 'crazy' new role in Italian soap opera

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actress and "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg declared in a social media video Friday that she will be on the Italian soap opera "Un Posto Al Sole."

"I just wanted to stop in to say how happy I am to be joining the cast of ‘Un Posto Al Sole,’" she said in a viral video shared on Instagram, with what appears to be the Italian coastline behind her. "They know it’s a crazy idea, I know it’s a crazy idea, but what a wonderful thing to do. So I’m looking forward to it. I’m excited."

"I know my Italian is not perfect," she added, "But we’ve worked it out."

The video was shared on the official Instagram of Fremantle Italia, which is the production and distribution company behind "Un Posto Al Sole." The soap opera has been in syndication for decades, having first debuted in 1996.

'THE VIEW' HOSTS HAVE FIERCE CLASH OVER MIDDLE EAST, WHOOPI GOLDBERG COMPARES U.S. TO IRAN

The Internet Movie Database describes the show as one where "The daily events of the inhabitants of the ‘Palladini Palace’ are intertwined with each other between love stories and deceptions, and the splendid Gulf of Naples as a background."

The production company offered further details about how she will take part in their show, writing, "A surprise is coming to #UnPostoAlSole: [Whoopi Goldberg] joins the cast!

Her character will be part of a special storyline and will appear in multiple episodes in 2026."

Goldberg has frequently made headlines with her controversial political hot-takes on ABC’s "The View," such as when she compared living in the U.S. to Iran last week, but she initially rose to fame as an entertainer, and has won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She also branched out to comic books in 2023, when she co-wrote a comic book about a menopausal Black superhero grandmother.