'Whiteness' a 'parasitic-like condition' with no cure, medical journal article claims

"Whiteness" is "a malignant, parasitic-like condition," for which "there is not yet a permanent cure," a recently published research article claims.

The article, titled "On Having Whiteness," appears in The Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association. It was authored by Dr. Donald Moss, a White man who serves on the faculties of both the New York Psychoanalytic Institute and the San Francisco Center for Psychoanalysis.

Moss argues that White people possess an "entitled dominion" that enables the "host" to wield power "without limit, force without restriction, violence without mercy," and increases one's desire to "terrorize."

"White people have a particular susceptibility" to the "parasitic" condition, Moss writes, claiming that "White pathology" renders its "hosts' appetites voracious, insatiable, and perverse."

Effective treatment, Moss continued, "consists of a combination of psychic and social-historical interventions. Such interventions can reasonably aim only to reshape Whiteness's infiltrated appetites — to reduce their intensity, redistribute their aims, and occasionally turn those aims toward the work of reparation."

But even with said treatment, Moss warns, there "is no guarantee against regression" and "[t]here is not yet a permanent cure."

The eyebrow-raising column sparked fierce backlash on social media Wednesday, with critics accusing Moss of demonstrating "Racist psychobabble at its worst."

"The hatred in this article is palpable," one user wrote.

"It reads like satire. Unfortunate that it's not…," one critic said.

Others labeled the article as "racist" and "revolting," with some questioning what they just read.

Psychologist Dr. Philip Pellegrino questioned how his "colleagues consider this scholarship?"

"I was skeptical so I looked it up, and yeah this is real and now I want to throw my Psychology degree in the garbage," a user concurred.

The article was published in the peer-reviewed Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association on May 27. Moss reportedly lectured on the issue in 2019 for the South African Psychoanalytical Association, and the New York Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and at the Center for Modern Psychoanalytic Studies in New York City around that same time.