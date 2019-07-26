White House deputy press secretary blasts Mueller probe: $30 million spent on 'nothing'

White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said Friday that the Democrats' waste of $30 million on the Russia probe shows they have nothing to offer the American people.

“They waste America’s time on nonsense, constantly,” Gidley told "America’s Newsroom."

Anchor Bill Hemmer asked Gidley about Nancy Pelosi telling “a producer from Tucker Carlson’s team that she "wonders what Putin has politically, financially, and personally, on Donald Trump.’”

Gidley responded to Hemmer, “You saw that over the last 100 plus days they have actually had control over the House. She has no proof. She lied about proof of collusion. There was none. She lied about proof of some type of cover-up, there was none."

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller repeatedly deflected questions about the origins of the probe during House testimony Wednesday, claiming to Republicans that the matter was outside of his “purview.”

Gidley said the American people will now see that the Democrats have nothing to offer but a "radical" agenda of investigations, open borders, and other liberal policies.

“I think the American people want to know just what they witnessed for the last two years,” he said, after Mueller mostly failed to disclose new information at Wednesday's hearings.

He went on to say, “At some point, you have to figure out, what did we spend all these $30 million on? And the answer is, nothing.

“I think the American people deserve to know just how this got started and why significant questions weren’t asked of Hillary Clinton and her cohorts, whether it be Christopher Steele or the folks who set up the dossier. That’s important information and people have the right to know it."