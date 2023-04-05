White House defends NPR after 'state-affiliated media' designation by Twitter: 'No doubt of independence'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended National Public Radio (NPR) Wednesday after it was labeled "US state-affiliated media" on Twitter.

During the White House press briefing, Jean-Pierre was asked, "Twitter labeled National Public Radio as a government influenced entity, putting NPR are in the same category as Russia Today or Chinese media. Do you have a comment?"

"Yeah, so social media companies make their own independent decisions about content rules, so I won't comment on Twitter's rules, but what I will say, more broadly, I'll say there's no doubt of the independence of NPR's journalists," Jean-Pierre answered.

"If you've ever been on the receiving end of their questions you know that they have their independence in journalism. NPR journalists work digitally to hold public officials accountable and inform the American people." She added, "The hard-hitting independence nature of their coverage speaks for itself. And so, I'll leave it there."

The title "state-affiliated media" has traditionally applied to state-run media outlets in foreign autocracies, like Russia's RT and China's Xinhua.

Earlier in the day, NPR President John Lansing fired back at Twitter.

"We were disturbed to see last night that Twitter has labeled NPR as ‘state-affiliated media,’ a description that, per Twitter’s own guidelines, does not apply to NPR. NPR and our member stations are supported by millions of listeners who depend on us for the independent, fact-based journalism we provide," Lansing wrote.

Lansing also contended that NPR is a critical part of American democracy in his statement, issued just hours after Musk acknowledged NPR's new designation on Twitter.

"It is unacceptable for Twitter to label us this way," Lansing wrote. "A vigorous, vibrant free press is essential to the health of our democracy."

Twitter CEO Elon Musk shared the company’s guidance on state-affiliated media Wednesday.

"State-affiliated media is defined as outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution," the Twitter policy read.

Musk himself endorsed the policy and NPR's new label on Twitter Wednesday. "Seems accurate," he wrote, referring to NPR's new title.

But some commentators called attention to another part of Twitter's policy on state-affiliated media organizations.

Twitter's Help Center currently states that "[s]tate-financed media organizations with editorial independence, like the BBC in the UK for example, are not defined as state-affiliated media for the purposes of this policy."

NPR correspondent David Gura claimed that Twitter's policy was altered to remove any mention of NPR.

"Twitter labeled NPR ‘state-affiliated media,’ even though the company’s own policy stated the organization shouldn’t be labeled as such because it has editorial independence (left). Hours later, Twitter removed the reference to NPR in the policy."

Twitter responded with a poop emoji when asked for comment by Fox News Digital.