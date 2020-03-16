White House coronavirus press briefings get social distancing rules

The White House Correspondents Association implemented a new seating chart Monday for press briefings to help combat coronavirus with social distancing.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force has been offering regular press conference inside the notoriously cramped James S. Brady Press Briefing Room. President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have appeared regularly to take questions from reporters – but those reporters have now been asked to spread out.

Every other seat will now be empty for the foreseeable future and a temporary seating chart was distributed.

"We understand these restrictions are deeply disruptive to our members and their ability to do their jobs. But we are forced to take these steps to do our part to ensure that there is a healthy pool available to cover the president and inform the public during this critical time," WHCA President Jon Karl said in a statement to The Hill.

The WHCA and White House press team did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.

The changes are expected to reduce the numbers of reporters in the room.

Various White House reporters tweeted images on Monday of yellow signs that have been placed on seats that warn, “To ensure social distancing this seat is to remain unoccupied for the duration of the coronavirus outbreak.”

