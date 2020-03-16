Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Media
Published

White House coronavirus press briefings get social distancing rules

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood | Fox News
close
After the Buzz: Are media overwhelmed by virus?Video

After the Buzz: Are media overwhelmed by virus?

Struggling to cope with new normal.

The White House Correspondents Association implemented a new seating chart Monday for press briefings to help combat coronavirus with social distancing.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force has been offering regular press conference inside the notoriously cramped James S. Brady Press Briefing Room. President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have appeared regularly to take questions from reporters – but those reporters have now been asked to spread out.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SELF-QUARANTINE?

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 16: Seats in the White House press briefing room are marked with warnings to maintain social distancing March 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 16: Seats in the White House press briefing room are marked with warnings to maintain social distancing March 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Every other seat will now be empty for the foreseeable future and a temporary seating chart was distributed.

"We understand these restrictions are deeply disruptive to our members and their ability to do their jobs. But we are forced to take these steps to do our part to ensure that there is a healthy pool available to cover the president and inform the public during this critical time," WHCA President Jon Karl said in a statement to The Hill.

The WHCA and White House press team did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.

CLICK FOR THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS

The changes are expected to reduce the numbers of reporters in the room.

Various White House reporters tweeted images on Monday of yellow signs that have been placed on seats that warn, “To ensure social distancing this seat is to remain unoccupied for the duration of the coronavirus outbreak.”

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Brian Flood covers the media for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @briansflood.