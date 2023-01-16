The White House is being anything but transparent: Brit Hume

Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume provides insight on how the government will respond to President Biden’s classified documents scandal on " Special Report ."

PROMINENT SENATE DEM SAYS BIDEN CLASSIFIED DOCS SCANDAL 'EMBARRASSING' AFTER PAST TRUMP CONDEMNATION

BRIT HUME: The president spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre , keeps saying that they're being transparent. Well, they're bringing anything but transparent. No sooner does she say that they're being transparent than she pretended and she, in answer to subsequent questions, will say, "Well, I can't talk about this. I can't talk about that. There's a process underway. It's under review" and all the rest of it...

