The White House is being anything but transparent: Brit Hume

The White House has not been transparent, Hume argues

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
The White House is being anything but transparent: Brit Hume Video

The White House is being anything but transparent: Brit Hume

Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume calls out the Biden administration over the classified materials scandal on 'The Five.'

Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume provides insight on how the government will respond to President Biden’s classified documents scandal on "Special Report." 

PROMINENT SENATE DEM SAYS BIDEN CLASSIFIED DOCS SCANDAL 'EMBARRASSING' AFTER PAST TRUMP CONDEMNATION 

BRIT HUME: The president spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, keeps saying that they're being transparent. Well, they're bringing anything but transparent. No sooner does she say that they're being transparent than she pretended and she, in answer to subsequent questions, will say, "Well, I can't talk about this. I can't talk about that. There's a process underway. It's under review" and all the rest of it... 

Look, this isn't likely to get better, Bret, because, you know, the presence of a special counsel gives the president and his team a way of saying, "Oh, we're sorry, this matter is under investigation. We can't comment about it." So, you know, these Republicans can bang the table all they want, but the likelihood of much more coming out of the White House about this, it seems to me, is very slight.  