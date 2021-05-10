White House ally: Biden is 'most liberal president we've had' but 'public thinks he's a moderate'

A New York Magazine article Sunday quoted a figure "close to the White House" who said the Biden White House's tightly controlled media strategy has been successful in getting the administration portrayed as moderate when it's the "most liberal" one in history.

The piece by correspondent Olivia Nuzzi explored how President Biden's communications team guards him and "polices language" in Washington, such as repeatedly claiming the migrant surge at the border is not a "crisis."

Nuzzi noted that while the Biden team's fixation on the term "crisis" had the reverse effect of focusing more attention on the administration's border problems, it may have pushed the Associated Press to not use the term in its reporting on the situation.

"One very real possibility is this strategy works," a source close to the White House told Nuzzi. "They may get criticism in think pieces about it, but at his hundred-day mark, Biden is the most liberal president we’ve had — and the public thinks he’s a moderate. That’s a winning strategy to me. They’re willing to accept that you’re gonna write this piece as long as they know that swing voters in Colorado aren’t gonna read it."

Biden has surprised some onlookers with his strongly progressive agenda in the first months of his presidency, proposing trillions in new spending to address climate change and a varying definition of "infrastructure," in addition to pushing through a $1.9-trillion coronavirus bill that Republicans complained was loaded with unrelated items. He's also proposed new gun control measures and formed a commission to explore potentially radical judiciary reforms, such as packing the Supreme Court.

"Joe Biden is proving progressives wrong. And they're loving it," blared a recent NBC News headline.

Yet Biden is still sometimes portrayed as a brand of centrist in the mainstream media. Liberal CNN reporter Stephen Collinson praised Biden's "moderate radicalism" in an analysis piece ahead of Biden's address to Congress last month.

Nuzzi wrote the Biden team's "rigid approach to language" has been its own form of governing in the first 100 days.

"Biden’s PR professionals like to think of themselves as killers, and they still resent the harsh coverage the president received during the Democratic primary," Nuzzi wrote. "The same spirit of joylessness and bitterness that defined the campaign didn’t go away once they won."

Biden even joked he was going to "be in trouble" if he kept answering reporter questions during an impromptu question-and-answer session last month after a speech.

Biden's caginess with the media goes back to his 2020 presidential campaign.

CNN's David Axelrod, a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama but an occasional critic of Biden, told New York Magazine he tried to book Biden for his show for three years but was blocked by his team.

"I was frustrated," Axelrod said. "But stepping back from my own selfish interests, I understood and admired their discipline. They were going to control his interactions. Their job is not to serve us. Their job is to serve him."